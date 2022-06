No one on city council objects to giving the city’s three elected executives raises. At-Large Councilman Thomas “Bebe” Heitic has spent a few weeks floating the idea of across-the-board raises to the mayor, finance director and law director; they haven’t had a bump in pay for many years. His idea would be to hike all three to $109,000 and then link their raises with the bargaining units from then on.

BARBERTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO