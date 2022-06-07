ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mabscott, WV

Mabscott/Beckley boundary shifts as annexation sees approval

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lovuS_0g3LUYUk00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission met Tuesday morning for its regular session, the agenda of which included a hearing pertaining to a local property annexation.

The annexation in question refers to that of a piece of land which sits on the Beckley/Mabscott boundary, for which the owner, Mr. White, requested annexation by the city.

This issue was presented to the commission early last month by Mabscott Town Attorney Ken Sayre. Coverage for this meeting can be seen here.

During the May 4th assembly of the Raleigh County Commission, Sayre explained that the issue had already passed through the Mabscott Town Council, who then instructed for the matter to be presented before the commission.

Sayre spoke at Tuesday’s meeting as well, though he was unable to be physically present.

“This is the property as you’re going down Old Eccles Road to the four-lane,” Sayre said, describing the property. “On the right, there’s a small sliver of property. It has no adverse effect on anyone, and I think it’s been properly dealt with by the town of Mabscott. I would recommend that we approve [the annexation.]”

Upon hearing the presentation of the issue, the commission elected to approve the annexation, effectively shifting the Mabscott/Beckley boundary in the Old Eccles Rd. area.

For more information on local matters in the Raleigh County area, visit the Raleigh County website here.

Comments / 0

Related
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley Montgomery demolition plan approved

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The state Council on Community and Technical Colleges followed through with an earlier decision Thursday and gave its approval to a 10-year facilities plan for BridgeValley Community and Technical College that deals with buildings on the former WVU Tech campus in Montgomery. The council approved the...
MONTGOMERY, WV
Lootpress

Mingo Commission issues details on spay/neuter project

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mingo County Commission revealed several details Wednesday pertaining to funding awarded for its 2022 spay/neuter project. Responding to a number of apparent inquiries on the project, the commission revealed that vouchers are not currently ready to be issued, as program details are still being discussed.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Eccles, WV
City
Beckley, WV
City
Mabscott, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Government
WVNS

Anti-Rabies clinic makes stops around Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Assessors office kicked off the 2022 anti-rabies clinic on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as they set up at different locations across the area. On Thursday, June 9, they went out to the Ghent Fire station to offer various vaccinations for dogs and cats. They also offered dog […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Former Mayor named Wyoming County 911 Director

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Commission voted a new 911 Director to take over for current Director, Dean Meadows, when he retires in August. Tim Ellison, former Mayor of Pineville, was voted by the County Commission on June 1, 2022, to take over the role in August once Meadows retires.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha jail bill soars

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Essential services may be jeopardized if regional jail prices continue to soar. That’s the message today from Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango after learning that Kanawha’s jail bill increased by more than $50,000 for May of this year compared to 2021. Commissioners said...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annexation#Politics Local#Mabscott Beckley#The Mabscott Town Council
Lootpress

Details still being sorted on Raleigh Solar Project

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An early agenda item in Tuesday’s regular session of the Raleigh County Commission was the decommissioning agreement for the Raleigh Solar Project. The project, which would be implemented in conjunction with Dakota Power Partners, would equip hundreds of acres of primarily undeveloped land surrounding...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New business is blooming in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Business is blooming in Fayette County as Blooms by Bessie’s celebrates its grand opening. The store is located on Main Street in Oak Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new business was held on June 9, 2022. You can find all sorts of plants and flowers at Blooms by Bessie’s. Owners said […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Assessor troubles continue

HAMLIN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The legal troubles for Lincoln County’s assessor, arrested about two months ago in a domestic battery incident, continued this week, according to court records. The latest episode apparently led to his resignation today (Thursday). Charges say Jereme Browning, 39, was found apparently impaired in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

WV Board of Education Updated on School Safety Procedures

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) heard an update on school safety procedures during their June meeting in Charleston. The briefing, on the heels of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, highlighted the collaborative relationship between the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), the West Virginia Office of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Fusion Center in the ongoing efforts to keep schools safe in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

New leadership opportunity in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County now joins many other counties in the state who have a leadership program. Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural class of the Leadership Upshur program, and the online form can be found here. The learning materials through the nine-session course have been hand-picked from other leadership programs in […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police and Fire Pension Boards file lawsuit against the state

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Police and Fire Pension Boards announced they filed a lawsuit against the Municipal Pension Oversight Board Tuesday, June 7th, 2022. The boards claim the oversight board is overstepping its role. Teresa Toriseva, the lead attorney for the Beckley Fire and Police Pension Boards said the state is requiring the boards […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy