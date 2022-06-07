Mabscott/Beckley boundary shifts as annexation sees approval

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission met Tuesday morning for its regular session, the agenda of which included a hearing pertaining to a local property annexation.

The annexation in question refers to that of a piece of land which sits on the Beckley/Mabscott boundary, for which the owner, Mr. White, requested annexation by the city.

This issue was presented to the commission early last month by Mabscott Town Attorney Ken Sayre. Coverage for this meeting can be seen here.

During the May 4th assembly of the Raleigh County Commission, Sayre explained that the issue had already passed through the Mabscott Town Council, who then instructed for the matter to be presented before the commission.

Sayre spoke at Tuesday’s meeting as well, though he was unable to be physically present.

“This is the property as you’re going down Old Eccles Road to the four-lane,” Sayre said, describing the property. “On the right, there’s a small sliver of property. It has no adverse effect on anyone, and I think it’s been properly dealt with by the town of Mabscott. I would recommend that we approve [the annexation.]”

Upon hearing the presentation of the issue, the commission elected to approve the annexation, effectively shifting the Mabscott/Beckley boundary in the Old Eccles Rd. area.

For more information on local matters in the Raleigh County area, visit the Raleigh County website here.