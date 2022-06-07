Family to host benefit in Peters Township for Always B Smiling

Laurel: To a wild ride. Westmoreland Mall might not seem like the Wild West, but you wouldn’t have known it over the weekend. The Pro Bulls & Barrels Rodeo and Concert — coordinated by Live! Casino — took place in a makeshift arena in an empty parking lot at the mall. It was two days of barrel racing and bull riding and other fun that doesn’t occur regularly in the area. There were 40 bulls on hand and 30 horses.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO