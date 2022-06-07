ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche return to Colorado after Western Conference Final sweep

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After coming back from behind to beat the Edmonton Oilers in an overtime thriller and complete the series sweep, the Colorado Avalanche are returning home in Denver.

The Avs are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 as all eyes turn to the Eastern Conference Final. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers are up 2-1 in that series.

The Avalanche are returning to Denver International Airport following their series win in Canada.

You can watch remarks from players and Coach Jared Bednar on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Yardbarker

Avalanche's Odds to Win Stanley Cup Are Ridiculous

The Colorado Avalanche have swept the Edmonton Oilers and now advance to the Stanley Cup Final. They await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final, and will play against either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers. It's worth noting that they will have home-ice advantage against whichever team they end up facing.
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon hits Artturi Lehkonen with ultimate praise after OT goal to reach Stanley Cup Final

For the first time in over 20 years, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals after Artturi Lehkonen became the newest hero of the Avs with his game-winning goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals series against the Edmonton Oilers. Lehkonen did not just booked the Avalanche a ticket to the grandest stage of the NHL, but also made Colorado’s front office look incredibly good.
NBC Sports

Bergeron reacts to Bruins firing head coach Bruce Cassidy

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has given his first public comments on the firing of head coach Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins announced the decision Monday night. B's general manager Don Sweeney said the team needed a "new voice" and that a search for a new coach will begin immediately. In...
a-z-animals.com

Are There Grizzly Bears in Colorado?

Grizzly bears, also known simply known as grizzly, are a population or subspecies of brown bears that inhabit North America, Asia, and Europe. Grizzly bears used to range from Alaska to Mexico, and as far east as the western shores of Hudson Bay. Currently, they only exist in Alaska, western Canada, and sections of the northwest United States. Grizzly bears are one of the most aggressive and dangerous bears you may encounter. Colorado is home to many wild animals, including mountain lions, coyotes, rattlesnakes, tarantulas, and black bears. But are there also grizzly bears in Colorado?
Power 102.9 NoCo

Go for the Gold: $10,000 Prize Hidden Along a Colorado Trail

When you hear about a hidden treasure, you might think that it's old news about that Forrest Fenn treasure that was found in 2020. This is not that, and it could be yours. Are you ready for a Colorado adventure? Get your trail shoes and your hunting skills, because according to OutThereColorado, you could be the one to find this $10,000 prize that's out there, somewhere.
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos sell for record $4.65 billion price

The Denver Broncos are no longer for sale. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Although an official price has yet to be revealed, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that the deal is for a U.S. sports-franchise record $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group’s purchase dwarfs the previous record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.
FOX31 Denver

Family remembers 19-year-old killed in shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a recent high school graduate gathered Friday night outside of the home where he was killed. Denver Police say 19-year-old Isiah Mosman was shot and killed Saturday night at a home in the 3000 block of South Sheridan. “I can never have back what I had,” says Chris Mosman, […]
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Boston Bruins Coach Getting Fired

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a bit sad when he heard about the Bruce Cassidy firing. The Boston Bruins made a questionable decision on Monday evening when they relieved Cassidy of his duties as head coach. Cassidy had been doing a great job with the Bruins as...
FOX31 Denver

