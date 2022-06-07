California man drowned while trying to rescue his two dogs from waterfall, officials say

Effective: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106 expected. Overnight lows from 65 to 75. * WHERE...The Delta, the Sacramento Valley and the western side of the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the adjacent foothills. * WHEN...Through 11 pm Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Friday will have the greatest heat risk threat. Saturday some cooling is expected but high heat risk will continue until a large drop in temperatures on Sunday. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO