ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

California man drowned while trying to rescue his two dogs from waterfall, officials say

By Joshua Bote
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The search took two...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Guide killed, 4 others injured in California mountain climbing falls

A mountain climbing guide was killed and at least four other people were injured in separate accidents over the past two days while trying to summit the peak of Mount Shasta in Northern California in treacherous conditions, authorities said Tuesday. Jillian Webster, 32, of Redmond, Oregon was leading a man and a woman Monday morning […]
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Montague, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
City
Klamath, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 299 reopens Wednesday afternoon following deadly crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 has reopened after a crash and a commercial vehicle fire, according to officials. Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, CAL FIRE confirmed one person died after a big rig and a vehicle crashed west of the Whiskeytown Visitor Center. The California Highway...
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
KGO

1 climber dead, 4 others rescued on California's Mount Shasta

Multiple climbers were airlifted off California's Mount Shasta, some in critical condition, on Monday, with one dying as a result of their injuries, authorities said. At least four climbers were rescued, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Climbers had reported poor conditions after Sunday snowfall turned into ice overnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfalls#Rescue Team#Diving#Accident#Siskiyou County Sheriff#Klamath National Forest
CBS San Francisco

Dog dies months after protecting owner from mountain lion in Davis

DAVIS (CBS SF/AP) — A dog whose owner said she defend her from a mountain lion attack last month in Davis unexpectedly died Wednesday.Eva, a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois, began having seizures last weekend at home in Trinity County, her owner, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee.The dog was taken to the animal hospital at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, but her condition deteriorated."She just never woke up," Wilson told the newspaper.In mid-May, Wilson, 24, was walking along the Trinity River with Eva a few yards ahead when a mountain lion lunged and scratched Wilson.READ MORE: Woman and dog attacked...
DAVIS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender arrested for endangering a newborn baby

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a repeat violent offender Wednesday afternoon. They had been looking for him since Wednesday morning after police responded to the 800 block of Loma Street in Redding. Witnesses reported a man threatening to kill someone with a gun. Police said the suspect, later identified...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested for Causing Major Facial Injuries to His Girlfriend

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/1/2022 at about 4:50 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Adventist Health...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 12:42 PM – Drivers Identified] Fatal Crash on Hwy 299, Big Rig Vs Vehicle

Highway 299 is now open to one-way traffic along Whiskeytown Lake after a fatal vehicle collision closed the highway completely. The CHP Traffic Incident Information page listed the incident at 7:41 a.m. The log states that the traffic accident was a head-on collision between a semi-truck and a sedan, reporting that the semi-truck was on fire.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 3 reopens after big rig rollover in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 8 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 3 has reopened following a big rig rollover in Trinity County, Caltrans says. The rolled-over big rig caused one-way traffic controls on Highway 3 in Trinity County Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said the gravel truck rolled over...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106 expected. Overnight lows from 65 to 75. * WHERE...The Delta, the Sacramento Valley and the western side of the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the adjacent foothills. * WHEN...Through 11 pm Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Friday will have the greatest heat risk threat. Saturday some cooling is expected but high heat risk will continue until a large drop in temperatures on Sunday. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson, Cottonwood residents voice frustration with water restrictions

ANDERSON, Calif. — Residents and farmers in Anderson and Cottonwood are tired of their strict water restrictions. On Thursday afternoon, they took their frustrations to the water district board. The meeting was held in Anderson's City Hall Community Center. Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District (ACID) had a panel that included their...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Roundabout construction in Redding to begin Wednesday

REDDING, Calif. - Construction for a new roundabout in Redding will begin on Wednesday, the City of Redding says. The construction will be a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of South Bonnyview Road and Bechelli Lane. The City of Redding says a temporary roundabout will be in place by Monday...
REDDING, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy