Pulaski, VA

Housing presentation, Bike and Build Team stop canceled

 2 days ago

The Thursday, June 9 presentation on affordable housing...

WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Space Rabbit Coffee Company

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve spent enough money on coffee, might as well see if I can sell it,” joked Space Rabbit Coffee Company owner Tanner Ratcliffe. He was a career nurse. “I used to work at Roanoke Memorial,” said Ratcliffe. After he left Roanoke Memorial,...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Former hospital, Randolph House property comes under fire at council meeting

The building that once housed the former Pulaski Hospital and most recently the Randolph House came under fire Tuesday evening during a meeting of Pulaski Town Council. Two Randolph Avenue area residents – Dan Love and his daughter, Jill Love – approached council about the condition of the building and property surrounding it, as well as goings-on at the property in both daytime and at night.
PULASKI, VA
visitroanokeva.com

5 Things to Do at the 2022 Salem Fair in Virginia's Blue Ridge

The Salem Fair is a beloved annual summer tradition in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. It’s the largest fair in Virginia and has been recognized as one of the top 100 fairs and expositions in the country. The fair takes place at the Salem Civic Center and this year’s event...
SALEM, VA
City
Pulaski, VA
WDBJ7.com

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski celebrating employee’s 50 years of service

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski celebrated a beloved member of the team on June 6. Sammy Mabe is celebrating 50 years of service at the hospital. He is a PBX (Private Branch Exchange) operator. Sammy has Cerebral palsy and is an advocate for people with disabilities...
PULASKI, VA
WFXR

Franklin County Court Days kicking off this weekend

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — This weekend will bring a bunch of festival fun to Rocky Mount. From concerts to contests and everything in between, there’s so much to do at Franklin County Court Days! Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director with the Town of Rocky Mount, stopped by “WFXR News at Noon” to […]
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Daycare bus overturns on I-581 South in Roanoke; 11 kids on board

UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: Virginia State Police released new details about Wednesday afternoon’s crash along I-581 South in Roanoke involving a bus from HoneyTree Early Learning Centers. According to police, shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, the HoneyTree bus was heading south on I-581 when a vehicle entered...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Summer food programs roll out in SW, central Virginia with free meals

(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, summer meal programs fill in food deserts and help food-insecure families put meals in their kids’ stomachs. Previous U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 waivers meant families could take meals home, having to travel only once a week to pick up food. This year, however, the USDA has […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Car cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say no children needed medical assistance after a HoneyTree bus crashed on I-581S Wednesday. Police say the crash occurred at 12:18 p.m. after the daycare bus was cut off by a vehicle entering the interstate at the Valley View Mall entrance ramp, causing the bus to overturn in the median.
ROANOKE, VA
Housing
NBC Washington

Boy Who Fell Into Dan River in Virginia Dies: Officials

An 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died, authorities said. The Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Danville Register & Bee reported. Two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone, Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman said.
DANVILLE, VA
pmg-va.com

19th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days

The Nineteenth Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount, VA the weekend of June 17-19. This Franklin County-based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just South of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man survives being struck by lightning in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in stable condition after being struck by lightning on Sharp Top Mountain in Bedford County, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Crews say he was alert and conscious but had complaints of pain, weakness, and tingling in his extremities. Responders placed him...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Slow down, Lynchburg: LPD addresses speed violations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s another day as Officer Mike Bauserman climbs in his car, gets behind the wheel and puts his eyes to Lynchburg’s roadways. As part of the Traffic Safety Unit, he patrols these streets all the time, but lately, there’s been a problem. “Good...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have identified the victim who died from injuries after a fight in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue NW Sunday night. Berkley C. Bradley, 55 of Roanoke, died after being taken to the hospital after the verbal altercation became physical, leaving him lying on the ground.
ROANOKE, VA

