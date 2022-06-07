Housing presentation, Bike and Build Team stop canceled

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve spent enough money on coffee, might as well see if I can sell it,” joked Space Rabbit Coffee Company owner Tanner Ratcliffe. He was a career nurse. “I used to work at Roanoke Memorial,” said Ratcliffe. After he left Roanoke Memorial,...
The building that once housed the former Pulaski Hospital and most recently the Randolph House came under fire Tuesday evening during a meeting of Pulaski Town Council. Two Randolph Avenue area residents – Dan Love and his daughter, Jill Love – approached council about the condition of the building and property surrounding it, as well as goings-on at the property in both daytime and at night.
The Salem Fair is a beloved annual summer tradition in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. It’s the largest fair in Virginia and has been recognized as one of the top 100 fairs and expositions in the country. The fair takes place at the Salem Civic Center and this year’s event...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A recent rise in Roanoke Valley bear sightings is leaving some people wondering what to do if you see one in your neighborhood. WFXR News’ Rhian Lowndes spoke to an expert about how to protect yourself against bears and how to prevent them from coming around in the first place. Bear […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – United States Army Veteran Adam Massie lives in one of the tiny homes being built at the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Campbell County. He says without it, he doesn’t know where his life would be right now. “It’s peaceful. It’s peaceful and...
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski celebrated a beloved member of the team on June 6. Sammy Mabe is celebrating 50 years of service at the hospital. He is a PBX (Private Branch Exchange) operator. Sammy has Cerebral palsy and is an advocate for people with disabilities...
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — This weekend will bring a bunch of festival fun to Rocky Mount. From concerts to contests and everything in between, there’s so much to do at Franklin County Court Days! Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director with the Town of Rocky Mount, stopped by “WFXR News at Noon” to […]
UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: Virginia State Police released new details about Wednesday afternoon’s crash along I-581 South in Roanoke involving a bus from HoneyTree Early Learning Centers. According to police, shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, the HoneyTree bus was heading south on I-581 when a vehicle entered...
(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, summer meal programs fill in food deserts and help food-insecure families put meals in their kids’ stomachs. Previous U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 waivers meant families could take meals home, having to travel only once a week to pick up food. This year, however, the USDA has […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say no children needed medical assistance after a HoneyTree bus crashed on I-581S Wednesday. Police say the crash occurred at 12:18 p.m. after the daycare bus was cut off by a vehicle entering the interstate at the Valley View Mall entrance ramp, causing the bus to overturn in the median.
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Beer lovers in the Roanoke Valley will soon be able to try a new brewery in Franklin County. Living Proof Beer Company is a first-of-its-kind microbrewery in the heart of downtown Rocky Mount. The name came from a quote Benjamin Franklin is believed to have...
An 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died, authorities said. The Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Danville Register & Bee reported. Two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone, Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman said.
The Nineteenth Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount, VA the weekend of June 17-19. This Franklin County-based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just South of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in stable condition after being struck by lightning on Sharp Top Mountain in Bedford County, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Crews say he was alert and conscious but had complaints of pain, weakness, and tingling in his extremities. Responders placed him...
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — If you are thinking about adopting a new furry friend, the Martinsville Henry County SPCA could have your fur-ever love. The shelter says they are full and desperate for adopters. They are turning animals away and not pulling animals out of the pound, according to the shelter. Below are a […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s another day as Officer Mike Bauserman climbs in his car, gets behind the wheel and puts his eyes to Lynchburg’s roadways. As part of the Traffic Safety Unit, he patrols these streets all the time, but lately, there’s been a problem. “Good...
— UPDATE 9:10 a.m.: According to Virginia State Police, a 72-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking along U.S. Route 460 West in Bedford County early Tuesday morning. Police tell WFXR News the 72-year-old male was walking in the roadway and was hit by...
PEARISBURG, Va. – Samantha McCroskey opened Sugar and Flour in downtown Pearisburg months ago, but tells us, “Even from a young age, I showed my love and affection through food.”. For more than a decade, she’s been busy baking things like cakes and cookies for friends and for...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have identified the victim who died from injuries after a fight in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue NW Sunday night. Berkley C. Bradley, 55 of Roanoke, died after being taken to the hospital after the verbal altercation became physical, leaving him lying on the ground.
