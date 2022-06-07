ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers place reliever Brett Martin on COVID-19 list

By Jesse Rogers
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- The Texas Rangers placed reliever Brett Martin on the COVID-19 list Tuesday before the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians. Bench coach Donnie Ecker was also placed in health and safety protocols by the...

