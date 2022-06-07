ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Rae Jepsen Catches a ‘Western Wind’ as She Announces Fall Tour

By Tomás Mier
 2 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen is letting the “ Western Wind ” take her across the United States for her new So Nice Tour this fall. On Tuesday, the Canadian pop star announced her first tour in three years, accompanied by Empress Of.

“We’ve had the loneliest time… but after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city,” Jepsen wrote on Instagram, sharing the tour dates.

Jepsen last hit the road in support of her fourth LP, Dedicated , which featured tracks like “Party for One,” “No Drug Like Me,” and “Julien.” She then released Dedicated ‘s Side B in May 2020.

Since then, she’s hopped on “Ok On Your Own” by Mxmtoon in 2020, and released her comeback single “Western Wind” in May. Jepsen first teased her new single in a series of billboards along the road to Coachella before performing it live at the festival.

Two dates of her tour include joining Bleachers as an opener for the Jack Antonoff band’s stops in Toronto and Cleveland. For every ticket sold, Jepsen is donating $1 to The Ally Coalition, an organization focused on LGBTQ equality.

Carly Rae Jepson’s The So Nice Tour Dates
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
Sept. 24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sept. 26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Sept. 28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 2 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Oct. 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Oct. 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
Oct. 9 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Oct. 10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Oct. 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Oct. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Oct. 20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
Oct. 21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Oct. 23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Nov. 2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Nov. 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

