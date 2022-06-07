Everything new in the Apple Notes app for iOS 16

Face ID is limited in many ways, and after testing a couple of new devices with fingerprint readers, I’m convinced it’s the iPhone’s worst feature. I dread unlocking my iPhone. Every time I lift my iPhone 13 mini to authenticate my face, I fear it won’t recognize me due to an off-kilter angle, sun ray obstruction, or some other hindering factor. Consequently, I’m forced to input my PIN. It’s especially a pain when I attempt to sign in to an account or buy an app. In those scenarios, it’s not just a few digits I have to punch in — I’m inconveniently prompted to type in my password manager or Apple ID’s 20-character alphanumeric code.
Comments / 0