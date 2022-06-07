Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sold For 109 ETH

Any pet owner will know and understand that animals are definitely creatures of habit. They like routine, almost to a fault! You grab your coat, which is right by your dog’s leash, and the dog goes crazy, even if you have no intention of walking him right that second. With my animals, they get a special treat every Sunday and they definitely know it. Without fail, every Sunday, they are both hounding me until I bust open that can of wet animal food. Well, have you ever told your friends a story about your pet and it seems that nobody believes you because it just doesn’t seem possible? That is exactly what happened to the owner of this pit bull known as Grey. He told people his dog was his own personal dog alarm clock, but nobody believed him, so he took matters into his own hands and decided to record his dog alarm clock.

