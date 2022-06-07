ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sold For 109 ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #4689 just sold for 108.99...

PopCrush

Man Spends Over $15,000 to Transform Into Dog

A Japanese man is going viral after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. His dream came with a hefty price tag: approximately $15,709. Woof!. The man, whose real name is Toko, goes by the nickname "Good Boy." He bought his realistic Collie suit from a company called Zeppet,...
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Field & Stream

Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulls Up Mysterious Creature Near Russia

Take the imagination of some weird children’s book writer—Doctor Seuss, for example—and ask him to dream up a bizarre deep-sea fish. What you’d get is almost as strange-looking as what Roman Fedortsav regularly finds, photographs, and posts on his Instagram account, which has 649,000 followers. Fedortsov...
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Teaching Puppy to Sing Couldn’t Be More Precious

We love watching when older siblings take matters into their own hands to teach their younger siblings the ropes. It’s always a precious moment and a bonding experience. And can we talk about how patient they are waiting for their sibling to catch on? So sweet!. We see this...
Stephen Curry
Jimmy Kimmel
Post Malone
Dez Bryant
Lil Baby
pethelpful.com

Baby’s Touching Friendship With a Black Lab Puppy Is As Pure As It Gets

Raising a puppy or a child is hard work. You can kiss any extra sleep you wanted goodbye. Either a kid or puppy could be running around the house at all hours of the day. Both have nonstop energy, and it can take a lot out of you. From training or teaching to feeding and playing, it never ends. So trying to raise both at the same time is, in our opinion, a pretty big challenge! But many people do it and say they wouldn’t trade it for the world.
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Bobbing His Head While Listening to Jazz Is a Whole Vibe

There’s been no shortage of evidence that dogs are music lovers, but cats also have an appreciation for good tunes, too. In fact, one cat is such a music lover that a video of him bopping along to some jazz has received hundreds of thousands of likes on the internet. Hmm, we guess it’s because this cat has such good taste!
buzznicked.com

Man Sets Up Camera To Show His Perfect Alarm Clock – A Pit Bull With A Snooze Feature

Any pet owner will know and understand that animals are definitely creatures of habit. They like routine, almost to a fault! You grab your coat, which is right by your dog’s leash, and the dog goes crazy, even if you have no intention of walking him right that second. With my animals, they get a special treat every Sunday and they definitely know it. Without fail, every Sunday, they are both hounding me until I bust open that can of wet animal food. Well, have you ever told your friends a story about your pet and it seems that nobody believes you because it just doesn’t seem possible? That is exactly what happened to the owner of this pit bull known as Grey. He told people his dog was his own personal dog alarm clock, but nobody believed him, so he took matters into his own hands and decided to record his dog alarm clock.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Patiently Waits to Meet New Family Kitten in Precious Video

A Golden Retriever is getting praised online for having extreme patience when meeting a new member of the household. Possibly that's because the newest member was a kitten named Luna — and dogs and cats aren't exactly known for being BFFs. However the doggo, Sam, really wanted to make a good first impression and now people won't stop talking about it.
heavenofanimals.com

A New Lovely Friendship! Gorilla Meets A Tiny Creature In The Forest And They Are Inseparable

Ape Action Africa, a non-profit dedicated to the conservation of endangered gorillas, chimpanzees, and monkeys, was founded in 1996, but their ape inhabitants are still finding new ways to surprise these experienced caregivers. Recently, Bobo, a Western Lowland Gorilla that was rescued by the organization in the same 1996, made a new friend, and their relationship is probably the most unusual you could imagine.
dogstodays.com

Bella Mia, a Dog Who Inherited Rp 19 Billion

Bella Mia will be the richest dog in the world. This white dog will receive an inheritance of Rp. 19 billion if the owner dies. Rose Ann Bolasny’s mother, Bella Mia’s owner, wrote her dog’s name as an heir in her will. Mrs. Rose Ann, who works as an accountant, loves her dog very much. This dog has been Mrs. Rose Ann’s loyal friend all this time. Mrs. Rose considers Bella Mia a gift from God. Mrs. Rose said that her children would not mind if she left her entire fortune to Bella Mia. Mrs. Rose’s children are now grown up and have their careers.
dogstodays.com

When is a Dog Full Grown ?

Are you wondering when your dog is fully grown? You’re not alone. Veterinarians, dog registries and shelters, and even pet owners often use different timeframes to determine when a dog is full-grown. These are some of the most common age ranges given for a canine’s growth stages:. How...
psychologytoday.com

Rethinking How to "Walk the Dog"

Dogs and humans have different needs and expectations when it comes to the daily "dog walk." Dog-centric excursions allow dogs to make choices, set the pace, engage their senses, and have fun. Dog walking supports canine mental health by counteracting the boredom of being inside all day, which can benefit...
dogstodays.com

What Kind of Dog is Snoopy ?

This might sound like a silly question. But if you think about it, the answer isn’t so easy to figure out. For example, he’s drawn differently in different comics with different artists. He’s also drawn with white fur but has black ears and eyebrows. And sometimes he doesn’t have any nose at all! So what kind of dog is Snoopy? I’ll tell you what kind: an imaginary one!
Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

