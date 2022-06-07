ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sinking Ship Shade: Phaedra Parks Addresses Fall Out With Kandi, Says She’s STILL Happy She’s No Longer On ‘Titanic’ #RHOA

By Shannon Dawson
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

It looks like things are still sour between former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks and her fellow castmate Kandi Burrus and both of the ladies are speaking out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7iyD_0g3LTMBT00
Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Theo Wargo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Phaedra told guest host Michael Rapaport that she was no longer in contact with the bustling restauranteur.

“I’ve seen her out – I mean, Kandi is a great businesswoman but that was six years ago,” said Parks, who will be making a guest appearance on the Real Housewives of Dubai this season.

“As you well know, I’m yachting in Dubai. So, you know, I’ll leave the girls in Atlanta on the Titanic” she added, casting a hint of shade at the rest of the Atlanta socialites amid reports of low ratings.

The news is sad given that Phaedra and Kandi were near inseparable at one point. Throughout the franchise, the former besties had their ups and downs, but in Season 9, the ladies’ friendship came to a standstill after Phaedra accused Kandi and her husband Todd of those dungeon drugging allegations centered around her former co-star Porsha Williams.

During the reunion special, Phaedra admitted that she lied about the alleged plan. She was booted off the franchise shortly after the squabble.

Well, it’s all water underneath the bridge now, and according to Phaedra, she’s happy that she’s not involved with the drama-filled Bravo show on a full-time basis.

“It’s a lot to be under a microscope, it’s a lot to be watched consistently,” the star told Wendy fans on June 6. “I’m a mother of two wonderfully smart boys and I’m a professional woman.”

She added:

“My life remains the same with or without a television show and that’s not that for everyone. And I am so grateful that whether I’m in front of the camera or not, I get to the bag.”

Kandi Responds To Phaedra’s Latest Comments

In case you’re curious about what Kandi thinks about Phaedra’s Wendy Williams show comments, she commented today during a “Making Money With Kandi Burruss” Amazon Live.

Kandi was asked by a viewer about her former friend’s remarks and the housewife noted that she caught the shade that was thrown—but she truly doesn’t care.

“It was kind of funny because I feel like it was a compliment and a shade at the same time,” said Kandi. “At one moment, she said, ‘Kandi is a good businesswoman.’ Then it was something about the show, how she’s being a friend of the show in Dubai riding in yachts and leaving us on sinking ships. It’s okay, it’s okay. She’s a professional shade queen!” she added.

“I don’t even take none personal, I don’t even care.”

That was very mature of Kandi not to clap back, right? Are you shocked she didn’t send shade right back to her ex-friend?

Phaedra Parks Appearing On Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dubai And The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

As for Phaedra, she isn’t quite done with reality TV just yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjRYQ_0g3LTMBT00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As previously reported the busy entrepreneur will make an appearance on The Real Housewives of Dubai, which kicked off on June 1. According to her Wendy interview, Phaedra has been busy at work building a sea moss and tech business in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

She’s also friends with Real Housewife of Dubai, Caroline Brooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdcyj_0g3LTMBT00
Source: The Real Housewives Of Dubai/ Bravo

The 48-year-old attorney will also star in season two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip which is slated to premiere on June 23.

What do you think of Phaedra and Kandi’s fallout? Do you think they’ll ever make amends? We know how Kandi feels about that…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvctw_0g3LTMBT00
Source: Chris Mitchell/CME 3000 / Chris Mitchell/CME 3000

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Whether She’s Really Joining ‘RHOA’ After Internet Rumor

No, Jeannie Mai is not joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After rumors spread that Jeannie, 43, was replacing longtime star Kandi Burruss on the hit Bravo series, she finally clarified the whole situation on May 9 when Kenya Moore appeared on The Real. “That was crazy,” Jeannie, who welcomed her first child with husband Jeezy in January, said to Kenya, 51, and co-host Loni Love. “I was literally just over here having a baby and I’m hearing these rumors, I was like, ‘Where? How am I going to go from this into that because that’s a full-time job.’ ”
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Todd Tucker Reveals His True Feelings About the RHOA Husbands

Over the years, in addition to getting to know the women of the Real Housewives franchise, viewers have also come to know the special someones in their lives. And with Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta underway, fans are getting an inside look at the relationships the Atlanta ’Wives are in, and now we’re hearing from Kandi Burruss' husband Todd Tucker about what it’s like to bond with the Househusbands of the ATL.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phaedra Parks
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Michael Rapaport
Person
Porsha Williams
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Says Drew Sidora Only Got A Second Season Because Porsha Williams And Cynthia Bailey Exited Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Sheree Whitfield made her triumphant return for Season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The famous bone collector is ready to do her thing, and I am here for it. Kandi Burruss even stated that Sheree is “the queen of this season, I think.” Returning RHOA sophomore Drew Sidora is going after Sheree’s crown. Sheree […] The post Sheree Whitfield Says Drew Sidora Only Got A Second Season Because Porsha Williams And Cynthia Bailey Exited Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kandi Burruss Was "Upset" With Andy Cohen For Asking Daughter Riley About Her Father

The ongoing tension between Kandi Burruss and Russell "Block" Spencer has been a thorn in the music legend's side. Block is the father of Burruss's eldest daughter Riley, and over the years, he has repeatedly come forward to speak negatively about the mother and daughter. He has often referred to Burruss as the side chick who got pregnant, while also stating that it's not his responsibility to "chase" after his child in order to form a relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Ultimate Girls#Real Housewives
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Gives An Update On Her Friendship With Cynthia Bailey After Falling Out On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey were two peaches in a pod for the longest time. But the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars (current for Kenya, former for Cynthia) had their friendship put to the test when they both appeared on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip together. It was painful to watch the two of them […] The post Kenya Moore Gives An Update On Her Friendship With Cynthia Bailey After Falling Out On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Addresses Rumored Fallout with NeNe Leakes

“Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton knows how to attract the headlines. She’s had drama take place while filming reality television. And sometimes drama goes down away from the cameras. In this case, Tamar has had some explosive moments with former friends. And before Tamar knows it, she’s having a shady exchange on social media for the world to see. Interestingly enough, Tamar’s latest friendship to get attention from the blogs is the one she formed with NeNe Leakes. They seemed to get really close after Gregg Leakes’ passing. And Tamar was not here for people being critical of NeNe’s love life. Months ago, she went public with her romance with Nyonisela Sioh. He owns a custom suit business in Charlotte.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards’ Career News Left Lisa Rinna Floored: “It’s a Huge Deal”

Kyle Richards is making yet another major career move. After her comeback to the iconic Halloween horror movie franchise, reprising her role as the now grown-up Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Kills, and starring as the ultimate “Christmas Queen” in Peacock’s first-ever holiday movie, The Housewives of the North Pole, last year, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently had even more exciting news to reveal regarding her career. In the above first look, courtesy of Bravo Insider, Kyle shares with Lisa Rinna all the details about what’s next.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Was “Sick” Watching RHOA Scenes Of Tyrone Gilliams Standing Her Up

Sheree Whitfield is back to give the Real Housewives of Atlanta girls (AKA Drew Sidora) a run for their money. Sheree is the comeback queen and while she never looks a day older than she did during Season 1, she keeps her shade fresh. Drew is learning the hard way what happens if you mess […] The post Sheree Whitfield Was “Sick” Watching RHOA Scenes Of Tyrone Gilliams Standing Her Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Is Epic Because Of His Family Drama With Teresa Giudice

Joe Gorga may not be a “bitch boy” but he certainly gets emotionally involved and tends to lack self-awareness in the matter in which he gets involved.  His interactions with niece Gia Giudice was rather telling of that.  Joe would rather play victim than really absorb the boundaries Gia wanted to set regarding her father […] The post Joe Gorga Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Is Epic Because Of His Family Drama With Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Kim Zolciak Reacts to Nene Leakes Bravo Lawsuit: 'I'll Deal With Her When She's Done With Them'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is responding following NeNe Leakes' Bravo lawsuit, which calls out the reality TV star for allegedly making racist remarks about her fellow cast members. In an exclusive clip from The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG cast reunion on OWN's The Nightcap hosted by Carlos King, season 1 stars, Zolciak-Biermann, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield and Lisa Wu came together to reminisce on the highly popular series. Noticeably missing from the line-up was Leakes, whose ongoing lawsuit prevented her from taking part in the sit-down.
ATLANTA, GA
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy