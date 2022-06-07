Nebraska Forklift Sales, Service Dealer Coming to Sauk Rapids

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes highlighted some events happening the state this week and next week. Alyssa talked about the following events. Minnesota summer events are heating up and making a big return in 2022 with many celebrating milestone anniversaries like Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday, 50th Annual Twin Cities Pride Festival, SPAM Museums 85th anniversary, Mall of America’s 30th birthday, to name a few, along with major sporting events like 2022 MLS All-Star Game (Allianz Field) and 3M Open (TPC Twin Cities in Blaine).
