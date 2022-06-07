Nebraska Forklift Sales, Service Dealer Coming to Sauk Rapids

Congratulations to Kelsey Struzyk from Little Falls -- the winner of Dream Getaway#62! We called Kelsey this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Kelsey to decide where she wants to go. Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO