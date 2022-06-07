ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ime Udoka explains why he doesn't mind his players engaging in trash-talk with the Warriors

By Alex Reimer
 2 days ago

Ime Udoka doesn’t mind if his players exchange in a little trash-talk with the Warriors.

As long as they stay true to themselves.

The Celtics head coach told reporters Tuesday it didn’t bother him when his players went back-and-forth with the Warriors during Game 2.

“I say be who you are. If you want to ignore it, ignore it. If you engage, engage. Do what you do. Be who you are,” he told reporters, via MassLive . “The main thing is to continue to stay composed.”

The Celtics didn’t appear to keep their composure Sunday. They turned the ball over 18 times and were dominated in the third quarter.

Draymond Green, who started the night plowing through Grant Williams and tangled himself up with Jaylen Brown, seemingly got into their heads.

Udoka contributed to the chaos, too: he was T’ed up after arguing with the officials.

Green was the beneficiary of lenient officiating, which he willingly acknowledged.

“I told them if I was a player, who I was, I would probably get a double technical immediately,” Udoka said Tuesday.

But the real question is, how would Udoka respond on the court? That’s what the Celtics still need to prove.

Green dismissed their Game 1 victory, and was proven right Sunday. The Celtics have another opportunity for a rebuke Wednesday.

