ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

North Hunterdon Thrift Shop celebrates start of summer with Red Basket Clothing Sale

By Community Bulletin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

North Hunterdon Thrift Shop is celebrating the start of the summer season with its first Red Basket Clothing Sale during June. Shoppers at the nonprofit shop, located at 51 County Road 635 (Charlestown Road) in Union Township, can fill a red basket, provided by the shop, to the top with spring...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Expandable Travel Backpack Can Fit a Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's on Sale

Traveling light can be difficult, but it's much easier if you have the right bag. If you're looking to travel with just a carry-on, consider using a spacious backpack with organizational pockets, like this one from Bange. With a pocket or compartment for everything — including clothing, laptops and tech accessories, passports, wallets, and other valuables — this backpack makes it surprisingly easy to fit all of your belongings into one bag that shoppers confirm is comfortable to carry. And it's on sale on Amazon right now for nearly 20 percent off, making it the perfect time to shop.
TRAVEL
CNET

Carhartt Summer Sale: Save Up to 25% Right Now

When it comes to durability and efficiency, Carhartt tops lists along with brands like L.L. Bean and Colombia. While Carhartt is known for its heavy-duty working clothes like coats, jackets, fire-resistant clothing and hunting apparel, it also offers gear like tool belts and bags. Grab large duffel bags like the...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Union, NJ
SheKnows

HSN’s Stunning New Décor Line Will Transform Your Home Into a Farmhouse Oasis for Less Than $80

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The “cottagecore” aesthetic isn’t going away any time soon. And HSN’s new home décor line is a perfect mix of cottagecore and shabby chic farmhouse style that will add coziness to any space in your home. Called Emryn House, HSN’s new line of bedding, pillows and throws, and other accessories gives “the vintage feel of classic farmhouse style with décor that puts a fresh, colorful spin on the charming trend,” as HSN’s website reads....
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Clothing#Volunteers#Clothing Shop#Red Basket Clothing Sale#Donation Shed
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Small, Dirty Kitchen Gets a Scandi Minimalist Glow Up Fit for a Family

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Diana Lovett didn’t let a tiny kitchen stop her from seeing the potential of an 1890s home in Phoenicia, New York, located within walking distance from town. The galley layout made the room seem more like a hallway than a kitchen, and the finishes were in disrepair after years of use. “It was small and dirty and had a bad smell with sticky floors,” says Lovett. “It was also really dark, and there was only one small window.”
PHOENICIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Housing
Apartment Therapy

West Elm Has the Perfect Lightweight Blanket for Summertime Sleeping (It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Are you making changes to your home as the weather gets warmer? Getting new plants and dusting off the outdoor furniture will make your space feel summer ready while lighter bedding and blackout curtains will help you stay cool and comfortable all season long. Packing away the heavy chunky blankets and swapping them for lightweight alternatives not only dials down clutter, but is also a great way to bundle up without overheating, whether indoors or outdoors. West Elm is having a big sale on blankets right now, and to spare you from the task of combing through the long, long list of options, here’s one blanket that’s just right for lounging and layering throughout the summer months: The Cotton Waffle Throw. It’s on sale in four colors and you can get it for 40 percent off!
SHOPPING
domino

CB2’s New Outdoor Furniture Collab Is a Refreshing Break From Greige

Outdoor furniture is frequently inspired by a foundation of neutrals and natural materials, so all too often we find it blending into the background of its environment. But a just-launched collaboration between CB2 and Chicago-based fashion designer Azeeza, aptly named Color Rush, offers a break from all the blah-gray love seats and snoozy teak side tables with 37 highly saturated pieces of weatherproof furniture and tabletop accessories. Known for pumping out bold palettes, Azeeza seamlessly translated her signature cobalt shade from the catwalk to the patio with this capsule collection, and we’re loving these blue-bathed picks for open-air spaces big or small.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Yardbarker

18 easy DIY decor options

Now that a new year has arrived, you might be feeling like it's time to give your space a new look. Instead of investing in major — and expensive — renovations, consider tackling a few DIY projects that offer maximum visual payoff with a minimal cost. From easy...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

KOHLER Statement Shower and Stillness Bath can be good for the body, soul, and mind

Kohler is not just a name you see in the bathroom as a brand of your toiler or sink. Over the years, Kohler has proven that it is a company to be reckoned with when it comes to plumbing, bathroom fixtures, furniture, and cabinetry. It has become a global leader in bath and kitchen products in terms of design, innovation, and manufacturing because it is always ready to bring spaces at home to the next level. The company proudly aims to help enhance the lives of everyone who uses its products and services. It has committed itself to go beyond the aesthetics of the products by offering services and delivering solutions that really matter. The brand has also been aiming to provide a gracious living to all by coming up with products that are not only recognizable but are also functional, innovative, and intelligent.
MUSIC
marthastewart.com

Elfa's Organizing Tools Are Up to 25% Off at The Container Store—Shop Our Top 5 Picks to Tidy Up Your Home

If you're looking to organize any and all areas of your home, you'll want to shop The Container Store's sale right now. The destination for all things cleaning and organizing has slashed the prices of Elfa essentials by up to 25 percent site-wide. The Elfa Mesh White 80" Over The Door Rack ($139.99, containerstore.com) is one piece you won't want to overlook. With this organizer, you can round up excess items like spices and sauces that can't seem to fit in your kitchen cabinets or pantry. You can even put this over your bathroom door to tuck away toiletries.
SHOPPING
CNET

Save Big on Camping Gear, Paddle Boards and More During REI's Clearance Sale

Outdoorsy folks and travel lovers unite. REI is back with a brand new deal on past season styles for up to 50% off through June 23. During this sale you have a ton of great products to shop for that will help you hit the trail, camp, kayak and more for less. Plus, if you become a REI Co-op member, you'll even get an additional $30 toward your next purchase. This membership offer runs through June 22.
SHOPPING
Essence

Diptyque Debuts First Of Its Kind Luxury Cleaning Products

The brand is bringing luxury to your day-to-day domestic chores, helping to facilitate a top-tier cleaning experience and care for the environment at the same time. Just about anything can be categorized as luxury and that includes your cleaning products. Diptyque, the “pioneering parfumerie Maison” that sells a range of fragrances and popular candles, is launching a first-of-its-kind cleaning product line called La Droguerie.
LIFESTYLE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
197K+
Followers
111K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy