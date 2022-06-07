North Hunterdon Thrift Shop celebrates start of summer with Red Basket Clothing Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Are you making changes to your home as the weather gets warmer? Getting new plants and dusting off the outdoor furniture will make your space feel summer ready while lighter bedding and blackout curtains will help you stay cool and comfortable all season long. Packing away the heavy chunky blankets and swapping them for lightweight alternatives not only dials down clutter, but is also a great way to bundle up without overheating, whether indoors or outdoors. West Elm is having a big sale on blankets right now, and to spare you from the task of combing through the long, long list of options, here’s one blanket that’s just right for lounging and layering throughout the summer months: The Cotton Waffle Throw. It’s on sale in four colors and you can get it for 40 percent off!

