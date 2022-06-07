ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why This Rare Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $213,840 In ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #3728 just sold for 120.00...

Related
Pocono Update

Sea Creature Feature of The Week: Peacock Mantis Shrimp

The WWE champions of the sea, otherwise known as the Peacock Mantis Shrimp, pack a mean punch. The raptorial appendages the mantis shrimp possess are in the shape of a small club used for defense. According to Guinness World Records, “If threatened, the peacock mantis shrimp can whip out these appendages at speeds of 23m/s (75ft/sec). That’s 50 times faster than the blink of an eye, or about the same trajectory of a .22 caliber bullet – and with force about 100 times its weight, making it the strongest self-powered strike by an animal.” This punch is even strong enough to break through an aquarium glass wall. According to National Geographic, for a moment after the initial punch, the surrounding water temperature gets as hot as the surface of the Sun. The Peacock Mantis Shrimp commonly use their clubs to kill and break apart their prey, consisting of snails, mollusks, crabs, and other crustaceans.
The Atlantic

I Just Wanted to Watch People Get Eaten By Dinosaurs

In Jurassic World: Dominion, a fate worse than extinction has cruelly visited the cloned dinosaurs that have been roaming on silver screens since 1993: They’ve become mundane. A nuisance. The kind of pests you might call your local wildlife department about, as you peek out your window onto the backyard and say with a sigh, “Honey, there’s another pack of Compsognathus trampling the daffodils.” Anyone heroic enough to remember the last Jurassic World movie, Fallen Kingdom, might recall that it ended with herds of dinosaurs finally escaping their island paddock, free to rampage and terrorize the globe. Now they’re nothing more than part of the scenery.
Science News

How mammals took over the world

In my opinion, the most satisfying science documentary TV series ever made was a 1970s British production called Connections. Hosted by impish historian James Burke, wearing bell-bottoms and thick-framed tortoiseshell glasses, each episode revealed how one small innovation from earlier human civilizations led to another and then another and another, culminating in the invention of some ultramodern (for the 1970s) technology.
Disney Abruptly Fires Veteran Content Executive - All You Need To Know

Walt Disney Company DIS named Dana Walden as Chairman, Disney General Entertainment Content, effective immediately. Walden will lead Disney's general entertainment content engine, creating original entertainment and news programming for Disney's streaming platforms and cable and broadcast networks. Walden previously served as Chairman, Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, and succeeded Peter...
Twitter Will Soon Alert You About New Product Drops: How It Works

Twitter Inc TWTR says it is launching a new feature that will send notifications when sellers drop new products. What Happened: “Product Drops” was announced by the Jack Dorsey-founded company in a blog post on Wednesday. Twitter said when a merchant tweets about an upcoming launch, its users...
