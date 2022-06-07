Here's Why This Rare Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $213,840 In ETH

The WWE champions of the sea, otherwise known as the Peacock Mantis Shrimp, pack a mean punch. The raptorial appendages the mantis shrimp possess are in the shape of a small club used for defense. According to Guinness World Records, “If threatened, the peacock mantis shrimp can whip out these appendages at speeds of 23m/s (75ft/sec). That’s 50 times faster than the blink of an eye, or about the same trajectory of a .22 caliber bullet – and with force about 100 times its weight, making it the strongest self-powered strike by an animal.” This punch is even strong enough to break through an aquarium glass wall. According to National Geographic, for a moment after the initial punch, the surrounding water temperature gets as hot as the surface of the Sun. The Peacock Mantis Shrimp commonly use their clubs to kill and break apart their prey, consisting of snails, mollusks, crabs, and other crustaceans.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO