Tyler, The Creator And Bad Bunny To Headline Made In America Fest 2022

With popular music festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo just around the corner, it’s safe to say that festival season is in full swing. As a result, many festivals are making announcements to generate hype for their upcoming events touting the most dominant artists of the year. And as we quickly approach Labor Day, Made In America has revealed the list of performers for the staple holiday weekend show.

Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator are set to headline the event. An array of additional artists are set to perform including Jazmine Sullivan , Victoria Monet, Burna Boy, Pusha T , Snoh Alegra, Babyface Ray, and more. The festival will run from September 3-4, 2022 on Labor Day weekend at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

“The highly anticipated MADE IN AMERICA Festival returns this year for the 10th year of performances, boasting an incredible lineup,” the MIA fest creators said in a press release. “Since its inception, the can’t-miss festival has brought the biggest names in music and up-and-coming superstars to the City of Brotherly Love as a staple of Labor Day weekend.”

Fans looking to experience the Philly-based event will be able to grab tickets on Made in America’s official sited.