The Big E announces lineup of musical acts for upcoming fair

The Big E fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E on Tuesday announced its lineup of musical acts for this year’s fair.

During the 17-day event that will run from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2, musicians including Modern English, KT Tunstall, The Yardbirds, Canned Heat, The Main Squeeze, Johnnyswim, Tai Verdes, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jose Feliciano, All-4-One, Ernest, Baha Men, Alien Ant Farm, American Authors, and John Waite are slated to perform on the Court of Honor Stage.

All concerts are free with admission to the fair.

Millions of people each year travel to the Eastern States Exposition’s grounds for New England’s grandest fair.

