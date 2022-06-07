ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

The Big E announces lineup of musical acts for upcoming fair

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
The Big E fairgrounds (The Big E/Facebook)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E on Tuesday announced its lineup of musical acts for this year’s fair.

During the 17-day event that will run from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2, musicians including Modern English, KT Tunstall, The Yardbirds, Canned Heat, The Main Squeeze, Johnnyswim, Tai Verdes, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jose Feliciano, All-4-One, Ernest, Baha Men, Alien Ant Farm, American Authors, and John Waite are slated to perform on the Court of Honor Stage.

All concerts are free with admission to the fair.

Millions of people each year travel to the Eastern States Exposition’s grounds for New England’s grandest fair.

Newport Buzz

NZ-born pro sailor dies racing in Newport over the weekend

Hayden Goodrick, a New Zealand born professional sailor now living in Colorado, died over the weekend while racing M32’s in Newport. Goodrick was only 38-years-old. “On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the M32 fleet was sailing the North American season start in Newport, RI. The weather was nice. Sunshine, 12-14 knots southerly winds and flat water.
NEWPORT, RI
theyankeexpress.com

Creatures of the Bridgewater Triangle-Part 2

Mr. Andrade witnessed a bigfoot in 1978. He spied a huge strange-looking creature walking down a hill about two hundred feet in front of him. He described it as being over six feet tall, brown, and hairy. He could not see its face, as it was walking away from him. Since then he has recorded many accounts of the “Bridgewater Bigfoot.” He would later go on video describing his account and showing a representation of what he saw. It was not the first time he encountered the creature. While collecting firewood during a camping trip, he heard a very loud growl which he would later describe as sounding like “something from hell.”
BRIDGEWATER, MA
