ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eat like a ‘Golden Girl’ at new pop-up diner

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15x71I_0g3LSjKH00

LOS ANGELES ( WXIN ) — A new “Golden Girls”-themed pop-up is bringing the culinary world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia to life, and yes, there will be cheesecake.

The Golden Girls Kitchen will hit Beverly Hills in July. According to Deadline , the officially licensed homage will be fully immersive and is the brainchild of Derek Berry, who also brought “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills 90210”-themed pop-ups to the masses.

“It will bow as a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on desserts,” writes Deadline.

Betty White’s longtime California home sells for nearly $10.7 million

Tickets will be sold exclusively via Bucket Listers and are expected to go on sale soon.

Along with cheesecake , Bucket Listers says the menu will include items such as Sophia’s Famous Lasagna (meat or vegan), The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies, and Rose on Rosé.

Tickets are $50 each and come with a reserved seat, a guaranteed window of time to dine, and a choice of an entree, reports Deadline. To no surprise, cheesecake is also included.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
daytrippen.com

The Old Place Restaurant Agoura Hills

The Old Place Restaurant was established in 1970 by Tom Runyon and his wife. For nearly forty years, this dedicated couple served steamed Clams and steaks to locals, passing travelers, and the occasional celebrity. Since Tom’s passing, The Old Place has been operating with the help of Tim Skogstrom, who...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Eater

Three LA Cocktail Spots Land on World’s 50 Best Bars List for North America

Three prominent Los Angeles bars have landed on the North America’s 50 Best Bars list (from the World’s 50 Best team), with Historic Filipinotown’s inventive Thunderbolt coming in at number nine. The list reads as a who’s who of big-name drink spots across the region, including options up into Canada, down into Mexico, and even in the Caribbean. The other entrants for Los Angeles are Death & Co. (at number 34) in the Arts District — which also has outlets in New York, Denver, and beyond — and Genever (number 50), the tiny cocktail spot that was originally funded through a Kickstarter campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [6-10-2022 to 6-12-2022]

PRIDE has arrived. For June 10-12 in Los Angeles, LA Pride’s Saturday concert in L.A. State Historic Park and the Sunday parade in Hollywood take center stage, but if you’re looking elsewhere this weekend you’ve got plenty of options. There’s Queer Family Day at NHM, a Spicy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Costa Mesa claims 2 of California's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Most Michelin starred restaurants are special occasion kinds of visits: engagements, promotions or milestone birthday celebrations. But two Costa Mesa restaurants have made a recent list, curated by food magazine Chef’s Pencil, that may make the cut for more casual visits. The magazine dug...
COSTA MESA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Sofreh: A Persian food experience in the middle of East L.A.

East Los Angeles -- The history of East LA is written in its cemeteries and its restaurants. Depending on how you drive to Sofreh on 3rd Street, you may pass a Serbian Cemetery, a Chinese Cemetery, the Russian Molokan Cemetery, the Odd Fellows Cemetery, and numerous Jewish cemeteries. Depending on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The hidden gem that is St. Vincent Court

You might not know this, but there's a little bit of Europe right in the heart of downtown LA called St. Vincent Court. It's a small street in the middle of the jewelry district that has a storied past. SoCal Scene's Jada Montemarano reveals the history behind this picture perfect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Pitchfork

I Don’t Tap In or Tap Out

Big Sad 1900 raps about neighborhood tensions and everyday escapades with the hindsight of a character having a flashback at the beginning of a movie. His stories take place in and around West L.A.’s La Cienega Heights, and if you listen to him enough you can map out bits and pieces of the area without ever going there. On his breakout singles (2019’s “Therapy” and 2020’s “La Cienega Heights”), he reflects on brawls outside of Joe’s Market where he used to mob out in front of, paranoid trips to East L.A., lost loved ones, and recurrent jail stints. But the point of his writing is less about the action of these anecdotes and more about the hard lessons he has learned from them. It gives his music a wistful tone that has made him stand out in a crowded L.A. rap scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Pop#The Golden Girls#Dine#Vegan#Food Drink#Bucket Listers#Georgia Style Cookies#Nexstar Media Inc
citywatchla.com

Why The Grove Mall Cannot Be Scaled up to “Fix LA”

This phenomenally successful venture is adjacent to the Historic Farmers Market, in LA’s Fairfax neighborhood. After a long list of zoning exceptions and numerous re-designs, the shopping mall received its final approvals in 1998. It opened for business in 2002. Twenty years later, The Grove is under the microscope...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

10 Of The Most Magical Places To Catch A Sunset Around Los Angeles

There’s one main reason Hollywood established itself as the entertainment capital on this stretch of land: the epic light. The muted honey sheen of the morning sun and the deep spectrum of orange in the evening have captivated filmmakers and artists for decades. Its stable nature makes almost anything in its path photogenic and can turn even the gloomiest scenes into a dream.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Sunset Strip roller rink now open

Summer is already on a roll in WeHo. The Sunset Business Improvement District held a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday for “The Rink on Summer at Sunset,” a sprawling roller-skating rink open all summer long, featuring special events such as DJ sets and top-tier brand takeovers. Located next to Carney’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cityofalhambra.org

Movies and Concerts in the Park in July

Join the City for fun-filled family evenings throughout the month of July. This summer, the City is pleased to present Concerts and Movies in the Park beginning Friday, July 1, 2022. Come out Friday nights for concerts and Saturday nights for movies at Alhambra Park, located at 500 North Palm Avenue. Both events are free and open to the public. Please call (626) 570-3242 for more information.
ALHAMBRA, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy