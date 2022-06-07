ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farrah Abraham Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Farrah Abraham appeared to be off the market when she was photographed holding hands with musician Mack Lovat. In fact, the pair was spotted kissing on the lips while enjoying an afternoon...

Farrah Abraham is getting back out there when it comes to her dating life, finding romance with longtime friend and guitarist Mack Lovat, the former Teen Mom star told TMZ Tuesday. After leaving a trauma treatment center earlier this year following her January arrest for allegedly slapping a security guard, Abraham looked happy as she cozied up with Lovat during a PDA-filled outing captured on camera. See the photos here.
