The Antelope Valley’s only Democratic-elected City Councilmember Juan Carrillo won the party’s nomination for California’s newly-drawn 39th Latino Majority Assembly District on Tuesday’s primary election. Carrillo, who immigrated from Mexico to the United States when he was a teenager, worked his way through school as a dishwasher to become a city planner – and, when he wins again in the November general election, an Assemblymember: the epitome of the American Dream.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO