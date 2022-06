Robert Lee Buss (Bob), 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 4, 2022 at his home in Glasgow, Kentucky. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Known to many as “Cougar,” Bob was born to Milton and Edna Buss in Willard, Ohio on May 25, 1943. After graduating high school, Bob joined the Army, where he spent three years overseas playing basketball and making memories that he loved to talk about throughout his life.

