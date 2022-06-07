Harvey Weinstein Sues Chrysler Over Jeep Accident That Left Him Injured

A full two years ago, Michael Vaim of the YouTube channel AutoVlog released a video showing what happens when he shifted his 1994 Ford Ranger into reverse while driving forward, which didn’t end quite as dramatically as he might have hoped. Regardless, it was an interesting experiment for anyone who’s ever wondered what might happen if someone did such a thing, yet didn’t want to risk destroying their own vehicle in the process. Now, Vaim is back with a new video in which he throws his 1994 Ford Ranger into reverse while driving with four-wheel drive engaged to see if the results are different.

