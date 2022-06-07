ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

Harvey Weinstein Sues Chrysler Over Jeep Accident That Left Him Injured

westobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvey Weinstein is blaming Chrysler for being relegated to a walker in recent years … going after the vehicle manufacturer for what he says was a shoddy braking system in a new lawsuit. The disgraced movie producer just filed suit against the car manufacturer, claiming that in August...

westobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Furious Chicago woman reveals squatter has moved into her $175,000 home and is refusing to leave after claiming she signed a lease and paid $8,000 upfront for rent - and cops are refusing to take action

A Chicago woman who listed her home on the market has revealed she found a stranger living in it who refuses to leave, claiming she already signed a lease and paid $8,000 in rent upfront. Danielle Cruz said she was shocked when she found the alleged squatter in her Chatham...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

A truck for people who hate trucks

April was the cruelest month for a lot of American small businesses and tradesmen; Ford unceremoniously stopped taking orders for its Super Duty line of pickups, with no resumption planned until the 2023 model year. In F-250 and F-350 form, the Super Duty is both the country’s favorite light commercial truck and the designated villain for much of the country’s mainstream press, which never tire of clutching their pearls about just how terribly tall and wide and heavy Ford’s aluminum-bodied, blunt-faced brick is when compared to compact Toyota trucks from the '90s, Volvo sedans, strollers, and many other things that are conspicuously absent from the construction sites and rural fields typically inhabited by these gentle but intimidating 240-inch apatosauruses.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, NY
Motor1.com

Old 4WD Ford Ranger Abused As Driver Puts It In Reverse While Moving

Cars are complex machines with thousands of precision-engineered parts designed to do the same thing over and over again. There’s a long list of things you shouldn’t do in a car if you care about it, and that includes treating the gearboxes with respect. Transmissions are fickle things, and throwing them into reverse while a vehicle is moving forward is a delicious recipe for disaster.
CARS
fordauthority.com

1994 Ford Ranger Thrown Into Reverse With 4WD Engaged: Video

A full two years ago, Michael Vaim of the YouTube channel AutoVlog released a video showing what happens when he shifted his 1994 Ford Ranger into reverse while driving forward, which didn’t end quite as dramatically as he might have hoped. Regardless, it was an interesting experiment for anyone who’s ever wondered what might happen if someone did such a thing, yet didn’t want to risk destroying their own vehicle in the process. Now, Vaim is back with a new video in which he throws his 1994 Ford Ranger into reverse while driving with four-wheel drive engaged to see if the results are different.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy