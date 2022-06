On Tuesday, June 7, the Board of County Commissioners held a joint meeting with the Charles County Board of Education on the Annual 2022 School Allocation Cycle. Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided an overview of the available capacity among the county’s 37 schools and the recommended allocatable capacity for development projects on the School Allocation Waiting List. The Board of Education staff also discussed updates on recent or planned renovations at John Hanson Middle, Benjamin Stoddert Middle, J.P. Ryon Elementary, and T.C. Martin Elementary Schools.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO