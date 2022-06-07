Disney actor with Tri-Cities ties sentenced for crime involving minor

SALT LAKE, Utah (WJHL) — A Disney Channel actor who graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School will spend two years behind bars for a crime involving a minor, according to court documents obtained by News Channel 11.

Stoney Westmoreland, 52, was arrested in 2018 for reportedly trying to meet a 13-year-old for sex . A plea deal allowed the former “Andi Mack” actor to plead guilty to one count of use of interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor .

In March, a judge sentenced him to two years behind bars. After his prison term concludes, Westmoreland must register as a sex offender and serve a 10-year supervised release. The court documents recommended that Westmoreland serve his prison term close to his home in California to ease family visitation.

Original 2018 reports from the Salt Lake Sheriff’s Office accused Westmoreland of using a dating app to send explicit photos and meet a child for sex. The Associated Press reported that Westmoreland, who played the grandfather of the show’s title character, was fired following his arrest.

The AP also reported Westmoreland made appearances on “Scandal” and “Breaking Bad.”

