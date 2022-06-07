ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Disney actor with Tri-Cities ties sentenced for crime involving minor

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCb7M_0g3LQyOM00

SALT LAKE, Utah (WJHL) — A Disney Channel actor who graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School will spend two years behind bars for a crime involving a minor, according to court documents obtained by News Channel 11.

WCSO deputy arrested for DUI hit-and-run resigns

Stoney Westmoreland, 52, was arrested in 2018 for reportedly trying to meet a 13-year-old for sex . A plea deal allowed the former “Andi Mack” actor to plead guilty to one count of use of interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor .

In March, a judge sentenced him to two years behind bars. After his prison term concludes, Westmoreland must register as a sex offender and serve a 10-year supervised release. The court documents recommended that Westmoreland serve his prison term close to his home in California to ease family visitation.

Police: Bag with $50K vanishes from Roan Mt. man’s kitchen counter

Original 2018 reports from the Salt Lake Sheriff’s Office accused Westmoreland of using a dating app to send explicit photos and meet a child for sex. The Associated Press reported that Westmoreland, who played the grandfather of the show’s title character, was fired following his arrest.

The AP also reported Westmoreland made appearances on “Scandal” and “Breaking Bad.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
State
California State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#Crime#Actor#News Channel 11#Wcso#Dui#The Associated Press#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy