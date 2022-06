There are around 1.6 million transgender people in the U.S., ages 13 and up, and about 43% of them are between the ages of 13 and 24, according to a new report. The report, released this week by the UCLA Williams Institute, was based on data from two surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2017 and 2020, as well as advanced statistical modeling.

