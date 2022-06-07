ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

By Anne D'Innocenzio, The Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RLrK_0g3LQMI600

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent on travel, nights out for dinner, and dressier clothes, a change that arrived much faster than major retailers had anticipated.

The speed at which Americans pivoted away from pandemic spending was laid bare in the most recent quarterly financial filings from a number of major retailers. Target reported last month that its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.

Customers may see lower prices on televisions, outdoor furniture, and kitchen appliances to clear space for better-selling items. Target declined to give a dollar amount of merchandise orders that are being canceled and the depths of the discounts.

“They weren’t shy about attacking him or attacking his vehicle,” attorneys weigh in on New Orleans stunt driving

Still, the company says prices overall may climb this summer as it wrestles with rising transportation costs. The retailer plans to address supply chain problems by adding more holding capacity near U.S. ports and working with supplies to reduce the distances that products travel.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Tuesday that the company’s inventory grew 43% from February to April. Target shares fell 9% to $145.30 in early trading Tuesday morning, and the stock of other retailers retreated with it. Walmart, Nordstrom, and Macy’s fell between 2% and 4%.

In aggressively clearing out unwanted goods, Target wants to make room for what is now in demand, including groceries and makeup products. But Target is also facing sharply higher costs for everything from labor to transportation and shipping, and it will offset price cuts where it can with higher prices for goods now in demand.

“Retail inventories are elevated,” Michael Fiddelke, Target’s chief financial officer, told the Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. ”They certainly are for us, in some of the categories that we mis-forecast. We determined that acting aggressively was the right way to continue to fuel the business.”

NOPD: 3 overnight shootings leave 1 dead, multiple injured

Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being canceled. In some cases, some of the raw materials that were meant for some goods will instead be used for other products in higher demand, Fiddelke said. Many of the orders for products being canceled have a long production lead time of nine months, he said. Target also announced that it will add five distribution centers over the next two fiscal years.

Target said the costs related to the moves will hurt the bottom line in the current quarter. Target now expects its second-quarter operating margin rate will be roughly 2%, down from around 5.3% it had expected last month. For the second half of the year, Target expects an operating margin rate in a roughly 6% range, a rate it said would exceed the company’s average fall season performance in the years leading up to the pandemic.

NOPD: 3 overnight shootings leave 1 dead, multiple injured

Last month, Target forecast its full-year operating income margin rate would be in the 6% range. Target didn’t give a new full-range prediction. It also said it secured additional space near U.S. ports to hold merchandise to allow for more flexibility. Target, however, continues to expect full-year revenue growth in the low- to the mid-single-digit range and expects to maintain or gain market share for the year.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
New Orleans, LA
CBS Boston

Target is slashing prices on overstocked big-ticket items

Target is stuck with too much home decor and too many TVs. To clear out the glut, it will ramp up discounts.The retail giant said Tuesday that it would mark down prices on some bigger-ticket items that consumers have pulled back on purchasing and cancel pending orders from suppliers.Target and other big-box retailers stocked up on a wide array of merchandise such as electronics and furniture throughout the pandemic to respond to red-hot consumer demand.But many shoppers in recent months have altered their purchasing choices in response to the fastest jump in inflation in decades and the end of federal government pandemic...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Walmart says reducing inventory glut will take ‘couple quarters’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Walmart Inc. said it needs another two quarters or so to work through an inventory surge that prompted markdowns and contributed to last month’s steep stock decline. About a...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Target#Americans
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart And Sam's Club Are Struggling Financially

Walmart was one of the few businesses that thrived at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The notoriously affordable store was the perfect place for people to stock up on necessities, growing online sales by a whopping 74% and overall sales by 9% between February and April of 2020 (via The Washington Post). While other stores were filing for bankruptcy and shutting down, Walmart hired an additional 235,000 workers to keep up with demand.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why Cracker Barrel Is Increasing Its Prices This Summer

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, the restaurant industry has arguably struggled more than any other industry. As of November 2021, Fortune reported that some 90,000 restaurants shut their doors in the previous year and a half. And it wasn't just mom-and-pop spots that felt the pressure. Even McDonald's announced that it would shutter 200 locations, per USA Today. Whole Foods saw profits fall in 2021, too, and the grocery chain opted to close multiple stores, leaving shoppers upset.
BUSINESS
The Independent

A new budget supermarket is launching next month to rival Aldi and Lidl

From award-winning affordable gins and luxury beauty dupes, to garden furniture sets and kitchen appliances, Aldi is a go-to for top-quality products at budget prices both online and in-store. But now, it’s got some serious competition on the way.Launching in just a couple of weeks, a new supermarket from Scandinavia is set to rival both Aldi and Lidl in terms of affordability and better still, it’s got sustainability at its core.Founded in 2014 in Sweden, the company has since expanded to Denmark, Finland and most recently, Germany. While in Europe it’s known as Matsmart, in the UK it will be...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
US News and World Report

Walmart Says Some Suppliers Working With Retailer to Cut Prices

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Reuters) -Senior Walmart Inc executives said on Friday some suppliers have been responding to the largest U.S. retailer's efforts to lower prices despite their own struggles with high inflation, material and labor costs. Investors have questioned Walmart's ability to ask suppliers to offer price reductions when they too...
BENTONVILLE, AR
WWD

Inflation, Supply Chain Delays Dig Into Lands’ End Results

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, impacted by inflation and supply chain issues like other retailers and brands, lowered its profit expectations for the year following a first quarter that saw a swing into the red for the all-American casual brand. The net loss was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the quarter ended April 29, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.More from WWDBirkenstock Collaborates with Staud on Sandals, RTW and Bags, TooEmma Rosenblum and Tina Fey Toast Tony Nominee Rachel Dratch for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Target warns of more margin squeeze as excess inventory weighs

June 7 (Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) on Tuesday cut its quarterly profit margin forecast issued just weeks earlier, and said it would have to offer deeper discounts to clear inventory as decades-high inflation takes a toll on demand. The surprise outlook revision sent shares of Target down nearly 7%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Union Pacific to miss margin forecast as costs mount

June 7 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Tuesday warned it would miss full-year margin targets as the U.S. railroad operator battles rising fuel prices and network costs. A labor crunch and weather-related outages also contributed to "choppy progress" over the last couple of weeks, the company said. Staff...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Five Below Is Ready to Pounce on ‘Merchandise and Real Estate Dislocations’

Sandwiched between aggressive, deep discount rivals like Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Ollie’s on one side, and increasingly cash-strapped consumers on the other, Philly-based Five Below says it is forging ahead with its “Triple-Double” growth plan that will triple its store count to 3,500 while doubling sales and earnings over the next four years.
RETAIL
TODAY.com

Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory

After months of supply chain issues, many stores now have a surplus of inventory that shoppers can pick up at discounted prices. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on where to get the best deals.June 7, 2022.
RETAIL
WGNO

WGNO

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy