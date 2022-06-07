Avalanche return to Colorado after Western Conference Final sweep

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After coming back from behind to beat the Edmonton Oilers in an overtime thriller and complete the series sweep, the Colorado Avalanche are returning home in Denver.

The Avs are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 as all eyes turn to the Eastern Conference Final. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers are up 2-1 in that series.

The Avalanche are returning to Denver International Airport following their series win in Canada.

You can watch remarks from players and Coach Jared Bednar on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

