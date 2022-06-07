ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audiences can trade food for show at Barter Theatre June 10

By Mackenzie Moore
 2 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Several Tri-Cities organizations have teamed up to provide food to families in the region.

As Barter Theatre marks 89 years of performances and shows, it joined forces with Food City and Feeding Southwest Virginia to celebrate historic Barter Day on June 10.

The event at 127 W. Main St. will allow audiences to barter for admission with non-perishable food items to benefit the Feeding America and Feeding Southwest Virginia food pantry. A regional grocer will also partake in the donations; Food City is set to donate 89 additional bags of groceries to the cause, according to a news release from Barter.

Donation efforts will launch Friday at 6 p.m., and ticket purchases at Gilliam and Smith stages (with performances of 9 to 5 and Every Brilliant Thing , respectively) will begin at 7:15 p.m. The donation efforts do not stop on Friday, though.

Audiences can trade food donations for admission Friday through Sunday — including for entrance to My Imagine Pirate, which is geared toward younger audiences.

When Barter Theatre first opened its curtains in 1933, audience members gained entrance for 40 cents or by bartering farm goods, with four out of five theatergoers opting for the latter option. At that time, actors and playwrights were paid with food.

In the present day, Barter Theatre continues to help fuel the economy of Abingdon; the release states that for every $1 spent at the theatre, nearly four times that pools into the town’s economy. For more information, click here .

