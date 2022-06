Master P posted an emotional message about life being “too short” following the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller. “Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive,” Master P, 52, wrote in a post on Instagram on Monday along with a throwback photo of himself with his late daughter. The music producer added, “#TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything.” Master P announced Miller’s death on Monday, telling fans he and his family were “dealing with an overwhelming grief.” “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO