Thief Who Beat 87-Year-Old For Jewelry Sentenced

David Steen (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

BERKELEY – The man who attacked a senior citizen for her gold chain and crucifix was sentenced to state prison, police said.

David Steen, 54, of Marlton, robbed the 87-year-old woman on September 23, 2019. She was hitting golf balls at the Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley. Steen pushed her to the ground, struck her in the head with a golf club, then stole the jewelry.

The victim was able to drive home. A friend drove her to a medical facility. The victim provided police with a description of her attacker and his car. Police were able to determine it was Steen. New Jersey State Police arrested him in Burlington County on an unrelated traffic stop.

Steen was sentenced to ten years in New Jersey State Prison for Robbery. He will have to serve 85% of this sentence before being eligible for parole as part of the No Early Release Act. He also received five years for Aggravated Assault. The sentences will run at the same time.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron and Assistant Prosecutor Julie Peterson who handled the case on behalf of the State, and commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Berkeley Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Pemberton Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, United States Marshals Service, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Ocean County Security Department, for their collective efforts in connection with this investigation, leading to Steen’s arrest, guilty pleas, and now his state prison sentence.