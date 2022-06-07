ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Woman arrested after refusing medical help

By Eric Baerren
Morning Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who allegedly broke into a downtown Mt. Pleasant apartment was arrested after she became uncooperative with medical staff at a local hospital following the incident. The 34-year-old woman was found in an apartment at 118 S. Main St. shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday by the 36-year-old man who lived...

WNEM

Flint police officer terminated, arrested for assault

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint police officer has been terminated from his job and arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner. The Flint Police Department received a domestic assault complaint on June 1 against one of its officers. The complaint alleged Officer Javion Miller, who had been with the department for six months, assaulted the complainant who was a domestic partner, Flint police said.
FLINT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Suspects arrested in Gaylord for selling meth

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men have been arrested in Gaylord, accused of selling methamphetamine, according to the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement. Trevon Warren, 29, of Pontiac and Devonte Cambell, 29, of Grosse Point have been arrested and lodged in the Otsego County Jail. Detectives say they purchased an...
GAYLORD, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI
kisswtlz.com

Chesaning Police Officers Lose Deputy Status

The village of Chesaning is losing its sheriff’s deputies. According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Chesaning police officers who have been deputized by the sheriff are losing that privilege due to reckless abuse of authority. Six officers in all were deputized by the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Bill Federspiel says those officers have been acting outside their jurisdiction without his knowledge or authority by conducting traffic stops, engaging in pursuits and other activities far from their authority to do so. He calls the actions of the officers a liability for the county.
CHESANING, MI
wsgw.com

Flint Officer Fired, Arrested

A Flint police officer has been fired an arrested following allegations of domestic assualt. Javion Miller was arrested June 7 for assaulting his domestic partner, according to police. The arrest followed an investigation into the matter, during which he was placed on leave with no pay. Miller had been an...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Jackson man arrested for allegedly threatening school

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County high school student who police say made threats of violence was arrested peacefully thanks to a school resource officer and his relationship with students. Back in December, a 20-year-old student was expelled from Napoleon Community Schools district after a domestic dispute. Nathan Mann is in jail after making […]
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

Ryan Kelley arrested by FBI

Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday evening, June 9. A teenager being prosecuted in the traffic death of a Flint police captain will face charges as a juvenile. Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. TV5 News Update:...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Faulty Wiring Caused Flint Fire That Killed 2 Young Brothers, Investigators Say

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A house fire that killed two young brothers in Flint last month was caused by faulty wiring in the home’s living room, fire investigators said. The Michigan State Fire Marshal worked with Flint police to determine that faulty wiring sparked the May 28 blaze that killed Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9. Fire investigators said the home did not have working smoke alarms on the night of the fire. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two children as a result of a house fire,” Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said in a statement issued by the city. “I grieve for the parents and family members who are suffering through this unimaginable loss and I join in prayer as our community supports this family.” Barton said seven people have died in Flint since Memorial Day weekend in two house fires and neither of those homes had smoke detectors. Those deaths include three children and their parents who died Monday in a house fire. Another sibling of the children was injured in that early morning fire. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Woman sentenced in Lansing arson killings

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct year of the incident, alongside correcting an error regarding Williams’ alleged involvement with the children’s uncle. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Abbiena Williams has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people. Williams was arrested for setting […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

LPD needs help in two separate shooting cases & burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in solving two shooting cases, and is looking for one man who has a felony warrant for burglary in Lansing. CASE ONE:The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on a fight that lead to two unrelated people being shot. The […]
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect After Pontiac Man Set On Fire Over Debt

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who set a 65-year-old man on fire over a debt being owed. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard a press conference on Monday and said that at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3, officers responded to a report of a man being set on fire. According to Fox 2, the two men were in the middle of an argument about a debt when the suspect, who has been identified as Brian Upshaw, doused the victim in flammable liquid and set him on fire. The victim is still in the hospital after sustaining severe burns to his arms, legs, and chest. It is unclear how the victim and the suspect knew each other. Anyone who as information on this crime is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PONTIAC, MI
WLNS

2-year-old shot in Lansing, in serious condition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a two-year-old boy was shot on Thursday. Officials say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. and officers were able to find the boy and the caller at the intersection of Cedar Street and East Northrup Street. The child had been shot in the arm and was taken […]
LANSING, MI

