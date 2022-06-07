ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, IL

Looking for fun things to do in Logan County?

By From news reports
 2 days ago
Logan County Route 66 Garage Sale

Where: Over 100 places to shop in Lincoln

Details: Printed Address Lists are ready for pick up at: (Includes QR Code to online map)

  • Lincoln Printers (711 Broadway Street, Lincoln)
  • The Logan County Tourism Bureau (101 N Chicago Street, Lincoln)
  • The Mill on 66 (738 S. Washington Street, Lincoln)
  • Other Local Businesses

Second Friday on the Square

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10

Where: on the square in Mount Pulaski, 113 S. Lafayette St., Mount Pulaski

Details: Kids will have fun with free activities just for them, parents will enjoy tasty food and drink vendors, and everyone will love the crafts on display and live entertainment Amazing Dudley at 5:30 p.m. followed by Gallows Gold starting at 7 p.m.

  • Vendors will be available 5-8pm.
  • Food- Donuts, Cheesed Out, Burgers & Brats from Market on the Hill, Cheesecakes by Abigayle, produce from The Wilham's and MKS Livestock with meat!
  • Craft- Finley Creek Creations by Caren Williams, Becky Trago, Clean my closet by Kelly Aylesworth, JL Pharis One-of-a-Kind Crafts, Windy Hill Crafts by Sarah Wilham, Pal Studio's by April Pal
  • Kid Activities: Games from Mount Pulaski Christian Church Youth, Balloon Art with Isaac.

Spring Fling

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 11

Where: Governor Oglesby St., Elkhart

Details: Elkhart’s Spring Fling day-long event will feature plenty of activities including kiddy tractor pulls and prizes, antique tractor displays, live music, and vendors, all set up on main street.

LMH Farmers Market

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon May-September

Where: Logan County Fairgrounds, 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln

Details: The Farmers Market offers an indoor venue to feature and sell locally grown, fresh produce, meat, baked goods, and more. Vendor list for for June 4th market: Cafe Cushman, Brooks’s Kountry Honey, Cheesecakes by Abigayle, Triple I Garden Shop and Ioerger Family Farms, Itty Bitty Micro Farm, Maddox Sweet Corn Farm, MKS Livestock, Odelehr's Roadside Market, Samantha Danosky desserts #samsationalsweets, Fifty Four Farms, Dave the Baker, Thompson Family Farm, WAR FOOD FARM.

Comments / 0

