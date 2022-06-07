ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Spokane County Library District launches summer reading challenge for all

By Erin Robinson
 2 days ago
Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s time to dive into those summer reads!

The Spokane County Library District is challenging kids, teens and adults to complete 600 minutes of reading. That’s about 20 minutes per day.

You can pick from a variety of hardback and paperback titles at your local library or you can earn minutes by listening to audiobooks.

All you have to do is track your minutes using the Beanstack website or app. You can also complete challenges to earn badges by sharing book reviews, attending library programs and exploring your community. Every badge you earn is an entry into the summer reading prize drawing.

All prizes are sponsored by the Library Foundation of Spokane County. Learn how to sign up for the challenge here.

