U.S. Politics

U.S. blames Iran's sanctions demands for failure to revive nuclear deal

By Reuters
 2 days ago
VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday blamed Iran for both sides' failure so far to reach an agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying Iran's demands on sanctions-lifting were preventing progress.

"What we need is a willing partner in Iran. In particular, Iran would need to drop demands for sanctions lifting that clearly go beyond the JCPOA and that are now preventing us from concluding a deal," a U.S. statement to a meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors said, referring to the 2015 deal by its name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

