A man was charged with stealing and carrying a loaded gun in Coral Springs Tuesday shortly after shots were fired in the area, court records show. Jevon Petgrave, 19, of Delray Beach, was concealing the Taurus 9 millimeter pistol under his feet when Coral Springs Police pulled over the silver GMC Envoy he was in on June 7 around 12:36 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Sample Road, according to an arrest affidavit.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO