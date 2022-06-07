Midday Report June 6, 2022

2021 JDHS graduate Brock McCormick, playing for the Anchorage Glacier Pilots this summer, stands with a Juneau fan from Palmer, Jack Adams, before a recent Pilots game in Anchorage. (photo courses Melissa McCormick) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 2021 Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé graduate Brock McCormick is playing for the...
Eagle River, Alaska, is found within the municipality of Anchorage. It's about an hour's drive from the state's most populated city. Many of the exhilarating activities and tourist attractions in Eagle River emphasize nature, animals, and outdoor life. When you realize Eagle River, Alaska, provides fresh air, thrill, and indoor...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Off the Glenn Highway sits an adventurer’s paradise. Nova Alaska Guides rafting provides the thrill of fast-moving rapids with the majestic views of Lion’s Head and Matanuska Glacier. Owner Travis Spaulding inherited the business from his father two years ago, but the business has...
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A lightning strike burned a section of roofing at the Grand View Inn & Suites hotel in Wasilla early Thursday morning, leading to the evacuation of dozens. No injuries were reported, according to Matanuska-Susitna Borough Director of Emergency Services Ken Barkley. Barkley said multiple fire departments...
"I've been writing a bunch of love songs to friends," says Nick Carpenter, the Anchorage, Alaska, artist who performs as Medium Build. The indie rocker's music is marked by his compassionate, conversational lyricism and grounded, grungy sound – and his latest single, "comeonback," is no exception. The song is about committing to the messy and rewarding work that accompanies long-term relationships. "It's never too late to come on back," Carpenter pleads, voice thick with desperation on the track. "What kind of friend would I be if I didn't take you back?"
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Located just off the Glenn Highway, the Grand View Café and RV Park awakes every spring, welcoming customers in with its views. The location is much to be desired as it is nestled near many trails, rafting waterways and other river activities. Owners Mark and Nancy Parsons came to Alaska from California and said they consistently find themselves amazed by Alaska’s beauty.
Added by atagliaferri on June 8, 2022. An ongoing dispute in Anchorage’s assembly is heating up. The feud has even come to one assembly member saying — he’s receiving death threats. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports. “But, Chris, be a man. I’m so, so hurt...
Corey Ahkivgak, who has attacked three people in Anchorage in the past six months, including a woman who he stabbed in the back at the Loussac Library, was let go by an Anchorage judge. By Monday, Ahkivgak will be walking the streets of Anchorage, free to attack again. Angela Harris...
Heavy and severe thunderstorms moved through the central Kenai Peninsula early Thursday morning, bringing with it lightning strikes that knocked out power to over 13,700 Homer Electric Association members in the K-Beach, Kenai, Soldotna, Kasilof, Ninilchik, Anchor Point, and Homer areas. The storms knocked out the Billy Thompson and Kasilof substations on the 115 Line as crews spent all Thursday morning working to restore power as soon as they possibly could.
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of residents across the western Kenai Peninsula were left in the dark Thursday as a widespread power outage hit the area. According to a power outage map provided by the Homer Electric Association, 13,782 customers had no power as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, ranging from Kenai down to Homer. The power company serves 32,894 customers, effectively leaving over 40% of its total customer base without power at the time, including almost all customers in Kasilof, Ninilchik and Anchor Point.
An Anchorage Superior Court judge is considering when and if it is legal for a state legislator to ban a constituent from the lawmaker’s legislative Facebook page. On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Thomas Matthews heard oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by an Eagle River woman against Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River. After hearing arguments, Matthews took the case under advisement, with a decision to be issued soon.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after Anchorage police say a man took the life of an adult female before taking his own late Wednesday inside a residence between Fairview and Midtown. According to a report on the Anchorage Police Department website, officers responded to the home around...
The stage at Main Event’s Club Room has hosted musicians and comics, and owners Bill and Kimberly Fischer hope a theater company will entertain diners, too. Eateries are in no short supply anywhere in Alaska, and Anchorage has a thriving theater scene. Both together is a rarer combination, which is why Main Event sees an opportunity.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An inmate lodged at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai bit an officer Wednesday after being found in possession of drugs. A state trooper K-9 team from Soldotna responded to the facility at about 9:32 in the afternoon. Investigation revealed that the inmate, identified as Dylan...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters are working to contain wildfires that started west of Talkeetna, including one that was near nine structures. The Alaska Division of Forestry says the biggest of the three, named the Kichatna Fire, was about 40 acres. Two helicopter crews responded to the fire, dropping...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state legislators celebrated the passage of the Alaska Reads Act on Tuesday in Anchorage. The act aims to improve student reading outcomes across the state by third grade. It provides funding for pre-K programs, uses reading screeners to identify students falling behind and gives grants to low-performing districts. It also requires districts to develop individual reading improvement plans for students who need additional help.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a busy summer at the Port of Alaska with its modernization program in full swing as they look to secure funding to help keep the five-phase project moving forward. This summer, Port of Alaska External Affairs Director Jim Jager said they will begin construction...
Juneau, Alaska (ANN) - The Alaska State Troopers have opened an investigation into the death of a Wasilla woman found near her Big Lake cabin. According to Alaska Native News, the search for 38-year-old Stacy Jacobson was initiated after family members reported her missing on Friday morning. They reported to troopers that they had last seen her on May 31st, and despite searching, were unable to locate her.
Oil and gas company Hilcorp plans to drill 18 stratigraphic test wells on the southern Kenai Peninsula this summer. That’s according to an application from the company to the state of Alaska Division of Oil and Gas. The proposal is for gas prospects near Anchor Point and Ninilchik. An...
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It couldn’t have been a more picture-perfect day. A six-mile boat ride across Kachemak Bay to Moss Island courtesy of Coldwater AK landed the Roadtrippin’ crew at Sean Crosby’s oyster farm. Crosby has been farming oysters for 11 years and explained the patient...
