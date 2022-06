The city of San Luis Obispo will implement new California Statewide water conservation rules as soon as June 10. The upcoming rules will include regulations limiting irrigation on residential properties between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and irrigation of non-functional turf will not be allowed for commercial, institutional or industrial properties, according to a city news release.

