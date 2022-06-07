ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, young children attacked by dog at Woonsocket home

By Melanie DaSilva
 2 days ago

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A dog attack in Woonsocket Saturday night sent a man and his two children to the hospital.

Officers responding to a home on Summit Street found the man wrestling with a pit bull that had bitten him and his kids. Police said they used a stun gun on the dog and got the victims out of the room.

The man was bitten on his side, according to police, while his 3-year-old was bitten in the leg and the 1-year-old was bitten in the face.

Police said the 1-year-old was taken to Landmark Medical Center to be stabilized before being transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The man and the 3-year-old were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The victims’ wounds do not appear to be life-threatening, police added.

The dog belonged to a relative of the family who was not home at the time of the attack, according to police, and it reportedly has a history of biting people.

Once the owner got home, he put a muzzle on the dog and surrendered it to animal control. The dog was later euthanized at Tufts Vet Center.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with medical expenses.

Comments / 3

AP_000787.66b75ea430f145e2b9515615ace2e14e.1807
2d ago

So they killed the dog, that’s the owners fault you shouldn’t have a animal if you can’t control it 🤬people, they don’t put down a person when they killed somebody but that’s OK to put down the Animal, and they probably just going to get another one unbelievable.

Reply
2
Comments / 0

