Man, young children attacked by dog at Woonsocket home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A dog attack in Woonsocket Saturday night sent a man and his two children to the hospital.
Officers responding to a home on Summit Street found the man wrestling with a pit bull that had bitten him and his kids. Police said they used a stun gun on the dog and got the victims out of the room.
The man was bitten on his side, according to police, while his 3-year-old was bitten in the leg and the 1-year-old was bitten in the face.
Police said the 1-year-old was taken to Landmark Medical Center to be stabilized before being transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The man and the 3-year-old were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.
The victims’ wounds do not appear to be life-threatening, police added.
The dog belonged to a relative of the family who was not home at the time of the attack, according to police, and it reportedly has a history of biting people.
Once the owner got home, he put a muzzle on the dog and surrendered it to animal control. The dog was later euthanized at Tufts Vet Center.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with medical expenses.
