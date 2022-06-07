ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ba0VW_0g3LMkqu00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer died Tuesday in a hospital, a state official said.

Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.

Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde’s death.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.

Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Uhde had a list of potential targets in his vehicle that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer’s office and the law enforcement source said.

Comments / 7

Brenda Hapner
2d ago

The government and people won’t have to pay for his keep!

Reply(1)
8
Doug Bennett
2d ago

Good, government saved thousands of dollars.

Reply(2)
10
WLNS

WLNS

