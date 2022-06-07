Erie, Pa. man lost life in crash involving motorcycle and pickup

A Jamestown is facing charges after an investigation into a stolen wallet Wednesday morning at a Fredonia-area restaurant. State Police in Fredonia responded to the Tim Hortons on Bennett Road shortly after 10:15 AM, with a woman telling troopers that she had mistakenly left her wallet on the counter while having breakfast with her two-year-old son. When she realized that, the wallet was no longer there. A review of surveillance video found that 26-year-old Sabrina Gibson allegedly took the wallet with her as she left the restaurant and got into a darker colored van. Troopers later located the suspect vehicle while patrolling the area of Route 60 near the Village of Cassadaga. The van was pulled over for a traffic infraction, and Gibson was arrested without incident. Gibson was charged with a felony count of 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property; she was additionally charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt after further investigation revealed an active stay-away order of protection was in place, with the protected party being the man Gibson was traveling with. She was released with appearance tickets for Pomfret Town Court.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO