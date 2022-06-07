ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie, Pa. man lost life in crash involving motorcycle and pickup

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Police in Jamestown today released the name of the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Marvin Road and Belknap Road in the town...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
WIBX 950

Charges Filed After Erie, Pennsylvania Motorcyclist Killed in Weekend Backup Crash

A man from Erie County, Pennsylvania is facing several charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident that took place over the weekend. New York State Police from the Jamestown barracks were called to the intersection of Marvin Road and Belknap Road at approximately 2:40pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022. T The initial call was for a reported collision and accident involving a motorcycle.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Motorcycle collision leaves man dead in Chautauqua County

FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Stolen Car Crashes into Erie Building During Chase

An 18-year-old man faces charges for stealing a car that crashed into a building after fleeing from Pennsylvania State Police in the City of Erie, according to investigators. It happened on Buffalo Rd. just before 2 a.m. May 30 when a Ford Escape tried to turn onto Brooklyn Ave. Instead,...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Charged After Probe into Stolen Wallet at Fredonia Tim Hortons

A Jamestown is facing charges after an investigation into a stolen wallet Wednesday morning at a Fredonia-area restaurant. State Police in Fredonia responded to the Tim Hortons on Bennett Road shortly after 10:15 AM, with a woman telling troopers that she had mistakenly left her wallet on the counter while having breakfast with her two-year-old son. When she realized that, the wallet was no longer there. A review of surveillance video found that 26-year-old Sabrina Gibson allegedly took the wallet with her as she left the restaurant and got into a darker colored van. Troopers later located the suspect vehicle while patrolling the area of Route 60 near the Village of Cassadaga. The van was pulled over for a traffic infraction, and Gibson was arrested without incident. Gibson was charged with a felony count of 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property; she was additionally charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt after further investigation revealed an active stay-away order of protection was in place, with the protected party being the man Gibson was traveling with. She was released with appearance tickets for Pomfret Town Court.
FREDONIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, PA
Jamestown, NY
Accidents
City
Corry, PA
City
Jamestown, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Accidents
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
explore venango

Woman, Child Transported to UPMC Following Rockland Township Rollover Crash

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman and a child were transported to UPMC Northwest following a rollover crash in Rockland Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, as a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by 33-year-old Loretta L. Umstead, of Oil City, was traveling west on Kennerdell Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Wheelie on four-wheeler leads to medevac

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teen on a four-wheeler recently required medevac to UPMC Hamot after an accident in Mill Village. The accident happened at about 5:53 p.m. on June 4. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 17-year-old male driver was doing a wheelie on a 2000 Bombardier ATV when his foot got caught in […]
MILL VILLAGE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment, Underage Drinking

Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Franklin responded to a residence along Lake Creek Road, in Jackson Township, Venango County, for a report of two males involved in an altercation on Sunday, June 5. Troopers spoke with both males on scene, who admitted involvement in the altercation,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Howard
YourErie

State Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Harborcreek

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway. State Police reported Thursday that they are searching for Vanessa Peterson, 15, from Harborcreek. She was last seen on June 7 at a home on Clark Road. Police say she is known to frequent Harborcreek Township […]
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police recover body of missing teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police report a tragic end to the search for a young Buffalo woman. Jalia Marerro, 18, was reported missing on May 21. She was last seen on May 8 or 9. Police say they recovered her body Monday in a wooded area south of Delsan...
BUFFALO, NY
WTAJ

Over $2,000 worth of items stolen from Elk County property

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after more than $2,000 worth of items were stolen from a property in Elk County during the month of May. State police arrived to a property off of Hayes Road in Fox Township and learned that sometime between May 7 at about 3:54 p.m. and May 12 […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
informnny.com

Man accused of stealing $200 from fundraiser jar at New York truck stop

CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed an arrest that took place in late May following an incident at a truck stop store. State Police said that troopers investigated a larceny complaint at Sassy’s Truck Stop in the town of Carrollton on May 24, 2022, where a suspect stole approximately $200 from a fundraiser jar that was intended to cover veterinary bills.
LEWIS RUN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident#Pennsylvania State Police
YourErie

Motorcycle collides into back of semi on I-90 on June 5

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into the back of a semi truck on June 5. The crash occurred at about 6:04 p.m. on Interstate 90 near mile marker 3. The vehicles were traveling eastbound when they encountered the current construction zone. As the lanes narrowed, the traffic backed up. […]
explore venango

State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Indecent Assault in Coolspring Township

MERCER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Greenville Juvenile Accused of Indecent Assault in Coolspring Township. Mercer-based State Police were contacted by the Mercer County Career Center regarding an incident of indecent assault on May 20. According to police, the incident occurred sometime...
MERCER, PA
wnynewsnow.com

One Dead In Clymer Motorcycle Accident

CLYMER – One man died following a motorcycle hit and run Saturday, in the town of Clymer. Troopers responded to the intersection of Marvin and Belknap Roads around 2:40 p.m. after reports of a collision involving a motorcycle. Further investigation revealed that a 2012 GMC Sierra operated by 32-year...
CLYMER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Accidents
chautauquatoday.com

SUV crashes into house in Jamestown

A crash involving a sports utility vehicle that went off West 17th Street in Jamestown this morning sent one person to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. City Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says the crash occurred around 7:30 am, with the vehicle hitting the kitchen area of the first floor. Achterberg says the SUV also hit a gas line, so service had to be shut off to the house. The male driver was transported to the hospital. There were no injuries to the occupants of the house, who are being assisted by the Red Cross. Jamestown Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
JAMESTOWN, NY
butlerradio.com

Police Identify Man Involved In Rt. 8 Bicycle Crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a bicycle Tuesday morning in Butler Township. It happened around 5:25 a.m. on Route 8 North near the Wonder Wash. Butler Township Police say 58-year-old Patrick Frank of Butler was riding an electronic bicycle in the southbound lane when he was hit by a truck driven by 32-year-old Luke Deangelis of Boyers.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Police: Cranberry Woman Charged for Kicking EMT in Face

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony charges after she reportedly kicked an EMT in the face early Saturday morning. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Katie Lynn Hancock, of Cranberry, on Saturday, June 4, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy