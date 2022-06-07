Erie, Pa. man lost life in crash involving motorcycle and pickup

A man from Erie County, Pennsylvania is facing several charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident that took place over the weekend. New York State Police from the Jamestown barracks were called to the intersection of Marvin Road and Belknap Road at approximately 2:40pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022. T The initial call was for a reported collision and accident involving a motorcycle.
An 18-year-old man faces charges for stealing a car that crashed into a building after fleeing from Pennsylvania State Police in the City of Erie, according to investigators. It happened on Buffalo Rd. just before 2 a.m. May 30 when a Ford Escape tried to turn onto Brooklyn Ave. Instead,...
A Jamestown is facing charges after an investigation into a stolen wallet Wednesday morning at a Fredonia-area restaurant. State Police in Fredonia responded to the Tim Hortons on Bennett Road shortly after 10:15 AM, with a woman telling troopers that she had mistakenly left her wallet on the counter while having breakfast with her two-year-old son. When she realized that, the wallet was no longer there. A review of surveillance video found that 26-year-old Sabrina Gibson allegedly took the wallet with her as she left the restaurant and got into a darker colored van. Troopers later located the suspect vehicle while patrolling the area of Route 60 near the Village of Cassadaga. The van was pulled over for a traffic infraction, and Gibson was arrested without incident. Gibson was charged with a felony count of 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property; she was additionally charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt after further investigation revealed an active stay-away order of protection was in place, with the protected party being the man Gibson was traveling with. She was released with appearance tickets for Pomfret Town Court.
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman and a child were transported to UPMC Northwest following a rollover crash in Rockland Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, as a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by 33-year-old Loretta L. Umstead, of Oil City, was traveling west on Kennerdell Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teen on a four-wheeler recently required medevac to UPMC Hamot after an accident in Mill Village. The accident happened at about 5:53 p.m. on June 4. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 17-year-old male driver was doing a wheelie on a 2000 Bombardier ATV when his foot got caught in […]
Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Franklin responded to a residence along Lake Creek Road, in Jackson Township, Venango County, for a report of two males involved in an altercation on Sunday, June 5. Troopers spoke with both males on scene, who admitted involvement in the altercation,...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway. State Police reported Thursday that they are searching for Vanessa Peterson, 15, from Harborcreek. She was last seen on June 7 at a home on Clark Road. Police say she is known to frequent Harborcreek Township […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police report a tragic end to the search for a young Buffalo woman. Jalia Marerro, 18, was reported missing on May 21. She was last seen on May 8 or 9. Police say they recovered her body Monday in a wooded area south of Delsan...
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after more than $2,000 worth of items were stolen from a property in Elk County during the month of May. State police arrived to a property off of Hayes Road in Fox Township and learned that sometime between May 7 at about 3:54 p.m. and May 12 […]
CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed an arrest that took place in late May following an incident at a truck stop store. State Police said that troopers investigated a larceny complaint at Sassy’s Truck Stop in the town of Carrollton on May 24, 2022, where a suspect stole approximately $200 from a fundraiser jar that was intended to cover veterinary bills.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into the back of a semi truck on June 5. The crash occurred at about 6:04 p.m. on Interstate 90 near mile marker 3. The vehicles were traveling eastbound when they encountered the current construction zone. As the lanes narrowed, the traffic backed up. […]
MERCER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Greenville Juvenile Accused of Indecent Assault in Coolspring Township. Mercer-based State Police were contacted by the Mercer County Career Center regarding an incident of indecent assault on May 20. According to police, the incident occurred sometime...
A crash involving a sports utility vehicle that went off West 17th Street in Jamestown this morning sent one person to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. City Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says the crash occurred around 7:30 am, with the vehicle hitting the kitchen area of the first floor. Achterberg says the SUV also hit a gas line, so service had to be shut off to the house. The male driver was transported to the hospital. There were no injuries to the occupants of the house, who are being assisted by the Red Cross. Jamestown Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
State Police in Mercer County say a 17-year-old Greenville boy has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the indecent assault of three teen girls at a vocational school. A news release issued by police does not name the suspect or the alleged victims involved in the alleged incident...
One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a bicycle Tuesday morning in Butler Township. It happened around 5:25 a.m. on Route 8 North near the Wonder Wash. Butler Township Police say 58-year-old Patrick Frank of Butler was riding an electronic bicycle in the southbound lane when he was hit by a truck driven by 32-year-old Luke Deangelis of Boyers.
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony charges after she reportedly kicked an EMT in the face early Saturday morning. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Katie Lynn Hancock, of Cranberry, on Saturday, June 4, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
