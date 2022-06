After being closed for nearly two years, Silver Spring Wings will reopen in July, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram account. After searching for a new location since the restaurant’s closure in 2020, owner Evan Walton has found a new home in the Wheaton Urban District. “I am hoping to have a soft opening by mid-July,” Walton said in a message to the Source. We signed a lease in March. With delays with equipment and other things, it has set us back a little.”

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO