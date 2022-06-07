ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Need to find baby formula? Texas mother creates interactive map for parents in need

By Zaid Jilani, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0CIu_0g3LLcpJ00

Marcela Young, a working mother from Houston, used the online mapping tool Proxi to create an interactive map to help combat baby formula shortages.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Panhandle native flies Southwest Airlines retirement flight back to Amarillo with brothers, sister as crew

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thousand of passengers race through Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to destinations across the globe. On June 2, Texas panhandle native and Southwest Airlines Captain Larry Vaughan was one of those passengers, but his trip had been planned for a while. After 31 years, he would be flying his […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
City
Tool, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Toot’n Totum raises funds for area high schools through Spirit Pumps

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Toot’n Totum recently announced the funds that the company raised for local schools through its Spirit Pumps. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the company installed the series of Spirit Pumps throughout the region, along with parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, with logos of area schools on them to […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interactive Map#Baby Formula#Working Mother#Proxi
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo resident reappointed to Texas Medical Board Review Committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott has reappointed an Amarillo resident to serve on the Texas Medical Board’s District Three Review Committee. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott appointed Mindi McLain of Amarillo to serve on the Texas Medical Board’s District Three Review […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas House investigation into Uvalde shooting begins behind closed doors

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than two weeks after the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, Texas lawmakers kicked off an investigation into what happened behind closed doors Thursday. The three-panel investigative committee met with witnesses and heard testimony in an hourslong hearing not open to the public. Chairman Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said in a […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Brazos Co Sheriff teams with UnBound to combat human trafficking

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Unbound non-profit organization are teaming up to combat human trafficking. Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that Unbound has done this twice before in two other areas in Texas, with the idea of this being a “multi-disciplinary, multi-agency, multi-county effort.” The […]
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

GALLERY: Team Texas advances in Special Olympics 2022, meets Peyton Manning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Special Olympics’ Team Texas, from Abilene, is doing well in its Championship for Unified Flag Football! After leaving Abilene with a proper ‘hero send-off’ and traveling to Houston, Team Texas jetted off to Orlando, Florida to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Upon their arrival, two-time Super Bowl […]
ABILENE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas High School Rodeo Finalist qualifies in six events, tributes incredible accomplishments to mom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the 670+ competitors at the Texas State High School Finals Rodeo, qualifying for one event is an uphill battle in and of itself. One Bellville 18-year-old has qualified in six! The life of a cowgirl can be taxing, especially when you are juggling school, rodeo and everything else in between. […]
ABILENE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy