Dwan Dandridge founded Black Leaders Detroit in 2019 to help increase access to cash for Black entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders in Detroit. The issue is a systemic one in the Motor City and around the country. A survey conducted last year by the Bank of America showed that 56% of Black business owners said they often faced obstacles obtaining credit. A whopping 82% of entrepreneurs of color said they often felt like they had to work harder to gain access to capital. About 1,050 small-business owners with annual revenue of $100,000 to $5 million were surveyed for the report.

