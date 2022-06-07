ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Governor mocked by The Onion

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was featured on the satire website ‘The Onion’ on Monday.

Gov. Justice was part of The Onion article ‘Americans Explain Why Assault Weapons Must Stay Legal.’

The Governor was part of a slideshow and under the picture of Gov. Justice it says “When you hold an assault weapon you feel so big, so strong, like you’re from Connecticut or Maryland.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

