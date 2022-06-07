West Virginia Governor mocked by The Onion

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was featured on the satire website ‘The Onion’ on Monday.

Gov. Justice was part of The Onion article ‘Americans Explain Why Assault Weapons Must Stay Legal.’

The Governor was part of a slideshow and under the picture of Gov. Justice it says “When you hold an assault weapon you feel so big, so strong, like you’re from Connecticut or Maryland.”

You can see the full post here .

