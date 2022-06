The federal government has reached an agreement in a lawsuit with the builder of a controversial private border wall in South Texas, which will allow the wall to remain on the banks of the Rio Grande but requires quarterly inspections by the company. The settlement also calls for the destruction of sensitive information and reports produced by the federal government during the case, which has angered local environmentalists who want the public to know how vulnerable the structure is to flooding.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO