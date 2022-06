A wildfire was still burning Sunday in Wrightwood. The Sheep fire broke out Saturday and has already burned at least 100 acres and was five percent contained. Earlier on Sunday no structures were immediately threatened and no mandatory evacuations were in place. But as of 2:51 p.m., the San Bernardino Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Desert Front area that is north of Wrightwood.Highway 2 is shut down from 138 to Sheep Creek area as crews continue to battle the flames. . The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WRIGHTWOOD, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO