Sacramento, CA

An "armed" person barricaded themselves in South Sacramento home | Updates

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC10's Lena Howland is live the area...

www.abc10.com

ABC10

Sideshow broken up in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A sideshow in West Sacramento was broken up in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video submitted to ABC10 shows several vehicles blocking the streets at the intersection of Southport Parkway and Ramos Drive. Officers responded to reports of a sideshow around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting On Florin Road In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night. Sacramento police say, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found one man who had suffered a non-life-threatening injury. That man was then rushed to the hospital. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At Oak Park In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Stockton park, police said Thursday. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Street side of Oak Park. Two people were found shot inside a vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See photos from the scene below. stockton oak park shootingstockton oak park shooting 2stockton oak park shooting 3stockton oak park shooting 4stockton oak park shooting 5stockton oak park shooting 6stockton oak park shooting 7stockton oak park shooting 8stockton oak park shooting 9 There was no information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Elderly Galt man goes to hospital after being shot with paintballs: police

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department arrested two men and three juveniles for suspected elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy after firing at people with a paintball gun from a vehicle, according to police. Police said they received multiple calls at 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday from people walking throughout Galt […]
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Investigation Underway After 15-Month-Old Baby Dies In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after a 15-month-old baby died in Natomas on Wednesday. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a medical aid call. A Sacramento Fire Department crew also responded to the incident. At the scene, first responders found a baby experiencing a medical emergency. The baby was soon pronounced dead, police say. No details about what kind of medical emergency took place have been released at this point. The coroner’s office is the lead agency investigating the case, police say.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Woman Attacked By Homeless Man While Jogging In Land Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Land Park community members are on edge after a woman on a morning jog in the area was tackled to the ground by a homeless man. She was rescued by good Samaritans who heard her screams for help. Curt David is the PGA Pro at the William Land Golf course. He says one of his staff hopped in a golf cart and rode to the woman’s rescue. “He heard screaming, he heard calls out,” David said. “He and another citizen had to pull this individual off of her.” Kristina Rogers is vice president of the Land Park Community Association. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Respond To A Carmichael Catering Kitchen Fire

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire firefighters responded to a catering kitchen fire Thursday morning. Crews arrived at 6620 Madison Avenue, by Ralph’s Jewelers, and discovered that the fire started in the back of the building and began to slowly move to the front. According to the Fire Chief, the building suffered minor damage due to smoke and water. The cause is under investigation. Battalion 13 crews responded to a report of flames coming from a building. Units arrived to find a working fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and was kept from spreading to adjacent occupancies. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0aDxXA76Sc — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js TONIGHT ON CBS13 NEWS AT 5:  Calfire says there’s been an uptick in arson arrests in recent years. We’re getting answers about what’s making these criminal acts more dangerous than ever.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Man Suspected Of Shooting, Killing His Wife In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and are still looking for him. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. Anyone who sees Munguia or knows where he might be is urged to call the sheriff’s office.
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

15-year-old girl wounded in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Tuesday night, police officials said. Authorities said the girl is in stable condition and was able to provide officers with a statement. The Oakland Police Department's communications division received a call Tuesday night from a local...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Cal Fire crews respond to reports of smoke in Yuba County

The Latest – Wednesday, June 8: 9:29 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire was contained to under 3 acres. Original story below: YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are responding to Yuba County after a large amount of smoke was reported.  Cal Fire said the smoke is in Loma Rica near Big Oak Lane […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

El Cerrito police arrest 20-year-old woman suspected of attacking high school students

EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman Monday who officers suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School back in April.Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez.    The arrest follows an investigation of an April 19 incident in a campus bathroom at the schoolPolice said Gonzalez-Lopez and a student related to her attacked two students. One victim was punched and kicked several times in the head and body while on the ground and was dragged by her hair around the bathroom in front of a crowd of onlookers, according to the police.A police news release did not specify any consequences faced by the student suspect in the assault.
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Jail Error Leads To Wrongful Release Of Inmate Serving Life Sentence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged Thursday that an error at the Main Jail led to a wrongful release of a violent convicted felon who was sentenced to life in prison. Shaquile Lash, 28 (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Shaquile Lash, 28, was transferred on Wednesday from the California Correctional Institution to the Main Jail where he was set to be arraigned on Friday on a fraud case with five other individuals, according to a spokesperson with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Lash was released from custody late Wednesday night but was recaptured Thursday in Stockton. He has since been transported to California State Prison, Solano, the CDCR spokesperson said. The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating whether the wrongful release was due to a human error or technological error. Lash was admitted to the California Correctional Institution in May 2013 to serve life with the possibility for parole, the CDCR said. He was convicted of carjacking, second-degree robbery with weapon and gang enhancements, and for vehicle theft. Lash was not scheduled to be considered for parole until at least 2035.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

