EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — Since water was released into the American Canal less than a week ago, there have been multiple water rescues and one body recovery. On Thursday, the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team pulled a body from the canal near the Padres Drive exit off of the Border Highway, EPFD Water Rescue Capt. Kris Menendez said.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO