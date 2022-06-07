Man spends 17 days in jail wrongfully accused of burglary, blames and sues American Airlines

An Atlanta federal jury has convicted Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley, 53, and his wife Julie Chrisley, 49, on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. The famous reality couple allegedly conspired for years to defraud banks and hide money from the IRS, according to June 7 documents obtained by HollywoodLife. They were found guilty on all charges surrounding their alleged conspiracy. Specifically, Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud.
