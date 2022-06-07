ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Man spends 17 days in jail wrongfully accused of burglary, blames and sues American Airlines

KRMG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan spends 17 days in jail wrongfully accused of...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Benzinga

Man Who Won $10M In Lottery Sentenced To Life In Prison

A North Carolina man who won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery card is not going to have many chances to spend his fortune – he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend. The Crime: According to combined...
LOTTERY
The US Sun

Texas coroner reveals what happens to school shooter’s body and recalls heartbreak of identifying dead kids in classroom

THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongfully Accused#Burglary#American Airlines Lowe
Law & Crime

Defendant Sentenced in Multi-Million-Dollar Baby Formula Fraud Scheme Blamed the Trucker ‘Morons That Elected’ Donald Trump for Getting Him Caught: Documents

Three Florida residents are headed to prison for the next 18 years in what federal prosecutors described as a $100 million fraud scheme that involved “cheat[ing] U.S. manufacturers of infant formula, eye-care products, and other FDA-regulated items.”. Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53, and Sherida Nabi, 57, all of...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Three fraudsters sentenced to 18 years in prison for multi-million dollar baby formula scheme: Trio made fake contracts and sent 'dummy shipments' abroad only to return the discounted products for sale in the US

Three South Florida residents who engaged in an elaborate multi-million dollar baby formula scheme were all sentenced to 18 years in prison last week. According to a statement from the US Attorney's Southern District of Florida office, the three fraudsters are Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53 and his wife, Sherida Nabi, 57.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 45 years. Armando Barron, 32, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole. A judge imposed additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes, including kidnapping, criminal solicitation and assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

Texas Man Gets 5 Years in Prison for Role in PayPal Fraud Scheme

The Department of Justice has reported that 37-year-old Marcos Ponce of Austin, Texas, was sentenced to five years in prison for a scheme to buy tens of thousands of compromised PayPal accounts, a press release said. After the prison term, he’ll face three years of supervised release. He reportedly...
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Personality Pleads Guilty to Murder

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days supporting player Douglas Wooten pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison. "DJ Doug" Wooten became a viral sensation after appearing with Angela Deem during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Unfortunately, in early 2021, he made news again after being charged with the murder of a 54-year-old Georgia man following a home invasion.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Found Guilty Of Tax Fraud, Face Up To 30 Years In Prison

An Atlanta federal jury has convicted Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley, 53, and his wife Julie Chrisley, 49, on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. The famous reality couple allegedly conspired for years to defraud banks and hide money from the IRS, according to June 7 documents obtained by HollywoodLife. They were found guilty on all charges surrounding their alleged conspiracy. Specifically, Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy