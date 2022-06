FARGO (KFGO) – A candidate for Fargo mayor was hospitalized following a traffic crash in south Fargo. A business associate of Michael Borgie said Borgie was hurt in a crash early Thursday morning while on his way to work. She said he was admitted to a Fargo hospital. She did not know the extent of his injuries but said he is expected to be okay. Police have not released any details on the crash.

FARGO, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO